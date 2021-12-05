RENO — Mayor Bart Jetton will remain in office for now.
City Council met Thursday night to discuss what action it could take since the mayor was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Nov. 24 following an investigation into an Oct. 27 incident.
After a closed door session to consult with the city’s attorney, David Hamilton, he told the council, according to state law, it cannot take action to remove the mayor. He also reminded members the mayor has been charged with a felony crime, not convicted.
The special meeting came about because of community rumblings about the city’s inaction since the mayor’s arrest and release from custody on $100,000 bond late last month.
“Well, why aren’t you all doing something about this?” Hamilton said, referencing what officials have heard from community members. The answer: A “Type A” city like Reno does not empower the council to remove another council member and there can be no recall election, he said.
That doesn’t mean there’s no action to be taken, only that the council cannot do it, Hamilton added. Referencing Texas Municipal Code, he said it’s up to any Reno resident who wishes for Jetton’s removal from office to file a court petition and risk a bond to cover associated costs and potential damages.
Such a petition must be filed in District Court in the county where the officer resides, and any criminally unencumbered resident who’s lived in the town where the official holds office for at least six months may file it, the law states.
There’s no signature threshold for the petition as the word “petition” refers to the court filing itself, Hamilton said. It must “specify the grounds alleged for the removal of the officer in plain and intelligible language and must cite the time and place of the occurrence of each act alleged as a ground for removal with as much certainty as the nature of the case permits,” the law states.
The petitioner applies to the district judge, in writing, for an order requiring a citation and a certified copy of the petition to be served on the officer. It’s then up to the judge. If the order for citation is refused, the petitioner bears the costs involved in the case, Hamilton said.
“The judge shall require the person filing the petition to execute a bond, with at least two good and sufficient sureties, in an amount fixed by the judge and conditioned as required by the judge,” the law states. “The bond shall be used to pay damages and costs to the officer if the grounds for removal are found at trial to be insufficient or untrue. The officer must serve written notice on the person who filed the petition and that person’s bondsman not later than the 90th day after the date the bond is executed, stating that the officer intends to hold them liable on the bond and stating the grounds for that liability.”
Grounds for removal by the judge include gross ignorance of official duties, gross carelessness in the discharge of official duties or inability or unfitness to promptly and properly discharge official duties because of a serious mental or physical defect that did not exist at the time of the officer’s election and official misconduct.
Official misconduct is defined as intentional unlawful behavior relating to official duties by an officer entrusted with the administration of justice or the execution of the law. The term includes an intentional or corrupt failure, refusal or neglect of an officer to perform a duty imposed on the officer by law.
“That is pretty cut and dry,” Councilor Amanda Willows said after hearing from Hamilton.
The council adjourned without taking any action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.