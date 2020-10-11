Reno City Council will offer the community an opportunity to comment on any issue of their choosing to open their regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The council will receive monthly updates from the police department, public works department and the volunteer fire department, as well as a financial update for the month of September.
Discussion and/or action will be taken on a proposal for standpipe renovation from Hayter Engineering, a waiver of plat fees for North Post Oak Road, requested by Jason Taylor, a lease agreement with Doug and Karen Cato off of Airport Road and year end budget amendments for last fiscal year. Also on the council’s agenda is the use of Coronavirus Relief Fund money to purchase equipment, lease agreements to install antenna towers in the city, annual evaluations for several city employees and coronavirus safety guidelines for public offices and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.