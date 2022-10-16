Officials from the North Texas Municipal Water District were joined by hundreds of onlookers Friday morning during a dedication ceremony for Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County.
According to a news release, nearly 300 folks were on hand for the official dedication and opening of what is described as, “the state’s newest major reservoir and its associated operations facilities.”
Board members and staff from the NTMWD as well as representatives from member communities, the Texas Water Development Board, the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Fannin County, the city of Bonham, state and federal elected officials joined the engineers and contractors who designed and built the project, the press release stated.
The event “Celebrating the Gift of Water and Legacy of Service” included a ceremonial ribbon cutting by the NTMWD Board of Directors. Several state and elected officials spoke at the event, including Brooke Paup, Chairwoman of the Texas Water Development Board, Craig Bonds, Inland Fisheries Director for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, State Senator Bob Hall, and State Representative Reggie Smith.
“After nearly 20 years of planning, permitting, and construction, Bois d’Arc Lake is now becoming a reality,” stated Jenna Covington, NTMWD executive director. “Today we celebrate and honor all who have made this new, vital resource possible. A secure regional water supply is critical for the public health and safety of the communities we serve.”
Officials said in the press release that Bois d’Arc Lake will, “help meet the needs of the District’s current customers and the estimated 55,000-plus people moving to its service area each year.” That need, they added, was heightened by the growing population in North Texas as well as ongoing drought conditions in the Texoma region. The region’s population is expected to double by 2050.
The lake is large - 16,641 acres - and owned and operated by the NTMWD. Planning and permitting began in 2003, and construction started in May, 2018. Thedam is 2 miles long and 90 feet tall, the release stated. The water from the lake, officials noted, “will be treated at a new water treatment plant in the final phases of construction in Leonard, Texas.”
“Bois d’Arc Lake will provide essential access to safe, reliable water for future generations of North Texans,” stated Jack May,NTMWD Board president. “This project highlights our legacy and vision of regional service through unity, including the crucial coordination between our federal, state, and local government organizations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.