NTMWD Bois d’Arc Lake Ribbon Cutting
Brandon Wade

Officials from the North Texas Municipal Water District were joined by hundreds of onlookers Friday morning during a dedication ceremony for Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County.

According to a news release, nearly 300 folks were on hand for the official dedication and opening of what is described as, “the state’s newest major reservoir and its associated operations facilities.”

