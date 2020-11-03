In the works since July, an amendment to the City of Paris zoning ordinance to allow residences in general retail and commercial districts received approval from the Planning & Zoning Commission at a Monday meeting.
Commissioners also approved the preliminary plat for a Home 2 Suites by Hilton to be located in the 3100 block of NE Loop 286 between SignatureCare Emergency Care and Dairy Queen.
Final plats for residences in the 4100 block of North Main St. and at 940 W. Campbell St. also gained approval, as did an apartment complex with nine units in the 800 block of South Main Street. All final plats now go before Paris City Council for approval.
Discussion about the amendment to allow residences in general retail and commercial districts first began in July when Mayor Steve Clifford intervened on behalf of an entrepreneur who remodeled and then leased a home at 805 Lamar Ave., only to discover an obscure change made more than a year ago in the general retail ordinance.
The change removed an allowance for single family residences in a general retail district, which affects many large, older homes including many on Lamar Avenue, Clarksville Street and the southside of Houston Street, among other locations.
The amendment has appeared on several Planning & Zoning Commission agendas since July as commissioners debated whether to approve both new construction as well as older residences. At an October meeting, the commission instructed city officials to come back with an amendment to allow new construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.