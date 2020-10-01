The Paris Texas HOG Chapter, a group of Harley-Davidson owners, have planned a charity fun run to raise money for children’s playground equipment at Ector City Park in Ector.
The run will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday from the Paris Harley-Davidson on Loop 286. The map will be provided at registration.
The cost is $20 for drivers and $10 for passengers. Participants will receive a free dinner ticket at the end of the run, and the winner will get a $100 gift card from Paris Harley-Davidson.
