The Paris City Council meets twice this week, once at 5:30 p.m. Monday for public hearings on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and 2022 tax rate during a regular session, and again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to take action on the tax rate. Both meetings are at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
A public hearing on a request for a change in zoning from an agricultural district to a planned development district on roughly 200 acres in the 3300 block of Jefferson Road for the planned Forestbrook Estates development is also on the agenda.
