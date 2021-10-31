The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will discuss redistricting with Allison, Bass & Magee LLP during a special meeting at 7 a.m. Monday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 954 968 0396.
Commissioners will reconvene at 9 a.m. Tuesday for their regular weekly meeting, during which they are expected to consider and possibly approve the Fannin County Regional Trails Master Plan presented two weeks ago; consider an agreement with Texoma Council of Governments for Homeland Security Grant Division equipment; possibly hire a Fannin County facilities coordinator; and potentially approve a website services agreement with Texas Association of Counties.
The agenda also calls for commissioners to approve a resolution regarding the state’s opioid litigation against Janssen; approve a mental health policy for police officers; and to set a public hearing for 8:50 a.m. Nov. 9 regarding redistricting. Commissioners also are expected to set the courthouse rededication date for March 10.
Tuesday’s meeting also will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 870 4455 2119.
