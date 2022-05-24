At a classy affair complete with a wine cooler and charcuterie board, women of Lamar County gathered at Downtown Coffee to hear Dr. Lacey Welch and Kari Daniel speak about pelvic health and stress management Friday evening.
Amid jokes, laughter and candid questions, rarely heard conversations were held about pelvic health related issues such as urinary incontinence, bowel movements and sexual health. Combining pelvic physical therapist Welch’s expertise with yoga instructor Daniel’s, the two created a dynamic and charming duo to effectively discuss the issues at hand.
The event began with an opportunity to mingle and get to know each other before Welch transitioned to an anatomical discussion of the pelvis and provided tips for improving pelvic health. Afterwards, Daniel led breathing exercises and demonstrated yoga poses to help improve pelvic health - including pigeon, chair and warrior II poses. The two also answered anonymous questions from audience members before ending with a raffle sponsored by various small businesses around town.
The tips given could be broken down into several prominent categories: breathing, grounding, relaxing, moving and maintaining healthy mindsets, nutrition, sleep and water.
Daniel led a breathing exercise that involved inhaling for three seconds, pausing, exhaling for six seconds, then pausing again. Participants could choose different time amounts, she said, as long as the exhale was twice as long as the inhale. Deep breathing is helpful for the pelvic muscles because of the interconnectedness between the diaphragm and the pelvic floor—what holds up each organ in the pelvis.
“We have to be able to trigger the parasympathetic nervous system so that our digestion can come back up, our heart rates can flow down, we can rest and digest and give our bodies that time. And one of the ‘easiest’ ways to do that is with our breath. I tell people in class all the time, your breath is your most important tool on and off of your mat,” Daniel said.
She also emphasized the importance of grounding—going outside barefoot to be directly connected to the Earth. The practice ties to relaxation methods.
Pelvic health can not be properly achieved if a person is in a constant state of stress or anxiety, Welch said.
Besides taking time to breathe deeply and relax, other physical needs must be met, primarily in getting enough sleep and water.
Welch recommended between eight to nine hours of sleep and drinking up to half one’s body weight in ounces of water each day.
“Drink water. It’s going to help you move better, feel better, be able to function better … then water’s going to help you recycle that fluid and do all the things that will help you manage your health better,” Welch said.
A balanced diet is crucial for maintaining good pelvic health.
Finally, Daniel led the group in a series of yoga poses designed to improve flexibility in the pelvis. Movement is important for resting, stretching and exercising pelvic muscles. If women take each tip into account, benefits include lower pain, better bowel movements, happier hormones, healthier bladders and higher libidos, the organizers said.
The attendees found the event helpful and exciting, attesting to its importance for their personal lives and the activity of the downtown square.
Julia Trigg Crawford described the event as “funny, informative, honest, and candid.” It created open, honest dialogue about a health topic not commonly addressed in a female setting, she said. It also opened up downtown Paris as a forum for creative thinking.
Penny Cox, who knew about the event through Daniel, also described the event as amazing.
“Not a lot of people know about what I do. And there’s only one other pelvic health physical therapist in town, so I knew this might be a new topic for a lot of people, something we really need to be educated on. Women suffer quietly, and we’re told that things are normal for our bodies, and I just want everybody to know that they are not normal and they can help fix it really quite easily,” Welch said.
