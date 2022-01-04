The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission gave a new elementary school and a couple of new housing developments preliminary construction site approval at a Monday night meeting that also saw approval for a youth addition for the Southside Baptist Church on New Jefferson Road. Plat approval now must go before Paris City Council before the issuance of building permits.
Preliminary site plans for the $23.8 million North Lamar ISD elementary school, to be located northeast of the district’s administrative offices at 3200 N. Main St., comes with plans for a new collector street leading from the North Main Street/Highway 271 intersection to the campus as provided by the city’s master thoroughfare plan. The new school is part of a $51.55 million bond proposal approved by voters in May 2021.
“We have had a number of dialogues with the district staff, and have met with the North Lamar school board in addressing the needs for the development of this 35-acre site,” city Planning and Development director Andrew Mack said, explaining the need for a collector street was identified and the district board has agreed to work with the city. “A potential partnership is being discussed on the cost of those improvements with the city sharing in the cost of some oversizing of some of the street improvements required as part of the collector street to be taken up separately by the city council.”
The commission also gave preliminary and final plat approval for a housing development west of Lake Crook on CR 32500 to include 16 two-and-a-quarter-acre plots on roughly 39 acres. An addition to the Stone Ridge Estates Addition, located off FM 195 and 47th Street NE, also gained preliminary approval for an additional 20 lots.
In other action, the commission approved the construction of a youth addition at Southside Baptist Church, 610 N. Jefferson Road, gave preliminary approval for a storage building addition at 350 46th St. NE and approved the reconstruction of a residence at 1049 7th St. NW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.