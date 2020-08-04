Surrounded by a semicircle of worshippers, Gabe Miller offered a prayer for unity and strength during a time of political and social unrest against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. The Night of Prayer, organized by Impact Church, brought Paris residents to the downtown plaza for the first in a series of Sunday night prayer events throughout the month of August.
“This was just something the Lord put on our hearts to put together to give an opportunity for us to unite together to pray,” Miller said.
Miller, the pastor at Impact Church, said he had been thinking about putting the event on for a while, and he finally decided there was no better time than now.
“I think prayer is powerful … And I feel like we need it now more than ever,” Miller said. “Just for God’s direction, God’s guidance for unity in the body of Christ. And I think there’s power when we join together, and we’re agreeing toward the same thing and lifting up the name of Jesus and
believing that prayer changes things.”
As children raced around the fountain playing with each other, Guy Dale, one of the presenters, watched the organizers gear up for the event. He said he was there to offer a prayer for the country.
“(Prayer) is always important, but in times like these, it’s just even more of an anchor for us to hold on to,” Dale said.
As Miller welcomed a series of speakers to the microphone, worshippers held hands, bowed heads and supported each other as they offered a prayer. Dale gave his prayer for the country, Lucas Miller prayed for the City of Paris, Jerry Roberts spoke on behalf of elected officials and persons in positions of authority, Miller prayed for the safe reopening of schools, and his wife, Amanda Miller, encouraged strength within families and marriages.
“We just ask you, in the name of Jesus Christ, for an extra hand of protection over those who are in authority, great God, and that you have allowed to be strategically placed in the place where they are, Lord,” Roberts said.
Looking out at the crowd of kids and parents in attendance, Miller addressed the reopening of schools and prayed for the safety of the children and those who work with them.
“I want to pray for our schools in this area because as a whole, there’s a lot of decisions being made,” he said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty it seems like, and so we want to lift up those that are making those decisions.”
As some worshippers lifted arms to the sky and others held tight to their children, Miller reminded them of the power of prayer to heal and unite, even during trying times.
“It’s easy sometimes to look around and be like, ‘Well, man, what good does this do?’ and sometimes even wonder ‘Why are we here?’” he said. “But this is powerful… No matter what it looks like or what the enemy may try to convince you of, this is powerful. When people get together and pray in unity, it is powerful.”
