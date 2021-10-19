Paris ISD’s Board of Trustees offered no update on the district’s inclusion of face masks in its dress code as an injunction against it remains in effect and the case has yet to go to trial.
Board President George Fisher said an update will be provided when there is action on the case.
Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases continued to rise in the weeks after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully sought a temporary injunction on the dress code, citing Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning local governments from mandating the usage of face masks. Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon noted that district Covid-19 cases now mirror upticks and falls in the community, whereas last year and earlier in the school year, cases remained low as students and staff were required to wear masks.
So far this year, 160 students have or have had Covid-19, and there have been 30 staff cases. Dixon reported one district employee lost a parent and two high school students lost parents to the respiratory disease. Community fatalities stood at 148 on Monday, as reported by the Paris-Lamar County Health District. Dixon said there were 120 fatalities when the school year started just nine weeks ago.
Active case numbers in the community and on Paris ISD campuses are again declining, Dixon said. There are three active staff cases, with two at Lamar County Head Start and one at Aikin Elementary, and there are 10 active student cases, according to district data. Five of the cases are at Crockett Intermediate School with three at Paris High School and one each at Aikin and Justiss elementary schools.
For the year, Paris High School has been the hardest hit campus with 60 total student cases and five staff cases, followed by Crockett with 29 student and four staff cases and Paris Junior High with 27 student and zero staff cases. Travis High School of Choice has seen the fewest cases for the year, with a total of two student cases and one staff case, according to the district’s data.
Enrollment in the district remains healthy at 3,827, down from 3,877 from the same time last year but up 110 from the end of the last school year, Dixon reported.
In other business, trustees received a clean audit report from Johnna McNeal with Malnory McNeal & Co. McNeal said this year’s audit was complicated by the sheer amount of federal money received by the district during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that required auditors to wait on federal guidance to ensure a proper audit. There were no problems or concerns resulting from the audit, McNeal said.The district’s fund balance for the general fund at the end of the last fiscal year was $16.9 million, down slightly from $17.2 million but considered healthy. The district’s food service balance also was in line with U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements at $600,000. The district can only keep about three months’ worth of funds in that balance, McNeal said.
Also as part of Monday’s agenda, no one from the public spoke during a public hearing on Paris ISD’s intent to apply for Rural and Low Income Schools Grant. The federal funding works similar to Title I funds in that it’s flexible spending, but must serve students of families in poverty to increase student academic performance and reduce the dropout rate. The district intends to use the $87,346 for technology, including teacher equipment like interactive flatpanels, at the high school, which is not a Title I campus.
With Trustees Jenny Wilson, Clifton Fendley and Becky Norment absent, trustees unanimously approved campus improvement plans for Lamar County Head Start, Givens Early Childhood Center, Justiss Elementary School and Travis High School of Choice; three budget amendments, including the use of fund balance in the district’s worker’s compensation line item for this year’s budget, the payment of a tuition bill from Paris Junior College for dual-credit courses Paris ISD students are taking, and setting money aside for extra duty pay for teachers who are conducting reading academies.
