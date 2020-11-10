Do you collect silver and/or gold coins and want to know what they are worth? Appraisals will be offered free at the upcoming Paris Coin Show.
Organizers said their final show of the year, which is just in time for Christmas, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at its new location — the Fairgrounds Community Exhibit Building, 590 E. Center St. in Paris.
The event, sponsored by the North Star of Texas Coin Club, was formerly hosted at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ but changed venues after the Covid-19 pandemic surfaced.
Coin show chairman Auddie Neisler said the event is open to the public and welcomes anyone wishing to buy, sell or trade such items as U.S., world, ancient coins, paper money tokens, medals and collectibles.
About 20 dealers from Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas will be on hand to sell everything from pennies to gold, Neisler said.
Admission and parking are free. An hourly $10 gift certificate giveaway is planned. Concessions will be on site and security will be provided. Masks and social distancing are required.
For information, call Neisler at 903-715-1395.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.