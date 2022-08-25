Comedian Derrick Keener is performing in Paris during an off-date of his national tour with comedian Jimmy O. Yang of “Crazy Rich Asians” and HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”
Described as an “energetic and egdy comedian,” he is appearing at 8 p.m. Saturday at Tower City Comedy, 12 First St. NE.
“Derrick’s comedy has a unique spin due to his life’s experiences as a pastor’s son, once being homeless, and the adoption of his son,” according to Tower City Comedy’s website.
A native of Arkansas, Keener hosts “The Drive with Derrick Keener” daily on Texarkana, Ark, radio station KTOY 104.7 FM.
He has performed with D.L. Hughley, David Alan Grier and John Witherspoon, among others, and toured with David and Tamela Mann of Tyler Perry’s “Meet The Browns,” according to Tower City Comedy’s website.
Keener also appeared in the 2012 movie “Love Overboard” with Khalil Kain, Carl Payne and Joe Torry.
