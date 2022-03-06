With no challengers to two Paris ISD Board of Trustees members up for election this year and the filing of local dentist Cliff Kerby to succeed Place 7 trustee Gordon Strom, who opted to step down this year, trustees are set to cancel the district’s May 7 election when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
With February’s meeting rolled over into Monday’s, trustees also are set to hear a report on the district’s 2021 SAT and ACT scores, consider a revised 2021-22 calendar and hear the district’s enrollment report.
Monday’s agenda also includes approval of Lamar County Head Start registration, guidelines, cost allocation and community needs assessment; an out-of-state student trip for Paris High School Senior Band; two members to serve on the Distinguished Graduate Awards Selection Committee; and district financial reports. The first budget workshop of the coming fiscal year also is on the agenda.
