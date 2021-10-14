The Paris Optimist Club wrapped up another successful year with its annual Baseball Bash fundraiser this past weekend, and once again, the event was a homerun for Paris’ youth baseball nonprofit organization.
The celebration at the Love Civic Center allowed the community to come out in support of all the program’s local athletes, but one group in particular was recognized for its tremendous on-field accomplishments: the club’s history-setting tee ball team.
In 2021, the Paris 6U All-Stars tee ball team won the Texas state championship and then went on to finish as runners-up in the national competition, compiling a dominating record of 29-2 through their regular season.
“It was an awesome experience,” team coach Bronson Brown said, looking back at the season. “It’s a really cool feeling to do something that the Paris Optimist Club has never done before, because we’ve had some really good tee ball teams in the past. In some ways it’s surprising, but at the same time it’s not, because I knew these kids were capable of playing like this if they focused.”
“Before this year, we’d never even had a T-ball team make it to the state level, so for this year’s team to win the state championship is pretty darn good,” executive director Sabra Vaughan said.
As the state champions ran onto the stage, serenaded by Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” and the roaring applause of those in attendance, Brown said it wasn’t lost on him how much the community’s support meant to his players.
“That was awesome,” Brown said of the community support at the event. “There are lots of people who support us, both financially and in other ways, like when they were giving us a parade out of town on our way to the World Series. I know that means a lot to the kids and really changes the way they look at things. It means a lot.”
The club has developed a reputation for success in recent years, as the 2021 tee ball team is the latest of several Paris Optimist teams in recent years to reach great heights. In 2019, the 10U team won the Dixie League World Series, competing against youth teams from across the country. Then in 2020, even though the coronavirus pandemic prevented the team from repeating as national champs, the 10U team again still won the state championship.
The bash isn’t just a chance to recognize the on-field successes of the local teams, though. It’s also the organization’s sole fundraising event of the year, and helps cover the league’s many expenses throughout the year.
“We do what we do for the kids,” Vaughan said. “All the money raised goes back into the community and into providing the kids with the best experience possible. It’s so important to have something positive and this is our way of making sure we’re doing the best we can for our kids and giving back to the awesome parents and coaches and kids.”
The bash featured a live and silent auction, with an array of items in each. Many items were baseball-oriented, such as baseballs signed by important figures in Texas baseball history, such as Hall of Fame ace Nolan Ryan and former manager Ron Washington, who led the team to two World Series appearances.
The headline auction item was a ball signed by each member of the 6U state champion tee ball team, which was ultimately auctioned off for more than $900.
“That was really neat for them to see,” Brown said. “The fact that people are willing to spend that much money on a ball they signed means a lot to a group of kids.”
The total amount raised is still being calculated, but Vaughan said the auction brought in $23,525 and the new sponsor-a-player fundraiser brought in $700.
“We won’t have the final net of the entire event until we get the final bills, but the sponsorships had us going into last night in the black, so it was once again a very successful event,” Vaughan said. “The Paris community is so awesome.”
