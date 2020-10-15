Paris lost a long-time banker, visionary and community leader to Covid-19 on Saturday with the passing of Philip Ridley Cecil, 84.
A Paris native, the third-generation banker returned to Paris in 1963 with his wife, Sally, after graduating from the University of Texas in Austin, and after a stint as lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He began a 57-year banking career at Liberty National Bank, where he served as chairman of the board at the time of his death.
“He will be dearly missed by his banking family and many throughout our community,” Liberty Bank Vice President Bill Coleman said. “He was a strong mentor and served as a role model for me and many others.”
Cecil served many leadership roles in the community. He was the first chairman of Paris Economic Development Corp., served as chairman of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, was a past Paris ISD board member and also chaired the City of Paris Charter Review Committee, which rewrote the city charter in 2007.
“His leadership was a tremendous asset to our community,” said Curtis Fendley, who served with Cecil as a PEDC director during the early years. “Through his patient personality and his ability to see how the community wanted the PEDC to work, we developed bylaws and committees that got the process started. Philip had the respect of industrial leaders and the ability to attract future employment to keep Paris on a growth pattern.”
Cecil led a successful defense of the economic engine when it came under fire in 2017, resulting in a city-wide vote calling for its demise. The proposition to end PEDC funding failed by more than 70%, 1,150 to 420.
“We are the last place in the state of Texas that needs to eliminate economic development,” Cecil said in 2017. “We are competing with at least 600 economic development corporations just like ours.”
Cecil’s leadership on the Paris Charter Review Committee in 2007 resulted in 70 revisions to the outdated 1948 document. Among the many revisions approved by voters, one put the Paris City Council under the Texas Open Meetings Law for the first time, and another changed city elections from plurality to majority vote.
His influence affected the banking industry not only in Paris but throughout Northeast Texas as well.
“Through Philip’s commitment to excellence and passion for service, he has touched countless lives by helping his customers achieve their financial dreams — ranging anywhere from someone’s first car loan to assisting them with a large and complex commercial project,” Coleman said.
Coleman paid tribute to Cecil’s commitment to community and to his integrity.
“Our community is a better place because of Philip Cecil, and he leaves behind a strong legacy of leadership and integrity,” Coleman said.
