Paris City Council gave unanimous approval Monday night to Richard Salter as the city’s police chief, but not before several council members grilled the retired federal drug agent on his views about race relations and community policing.
Councilors Renae Stone, Reginald Hughes and Gary Savage expressed concern about Salter’s emphasis on drug enforcement during a community-wide interview process watched live by roughly 2,500 viewers, but they also expressed confidence in City Manager Grayson Path’s judgement.
Stone said she must have misunderstood Salter’s views the first time she saw the video, but because she trusts the city manager, she approves his recommendation. Stone recommended the new police chief use the Boys & Girls Club to reach community youth.
“Kids are my passion,” Salter said in response to Stone’s remarks. “It’s hard to change the hearts and minds of people that are older, but you talk to the kids, and that’s where I’ve focused a lot of my career.”
In introducing himself, Salter said he grew up in San Antonio and served as a police officer there before joining the Drug Enforcement Agency where he moved to Houston, Little Rock, Arkansas, Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma before serving in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was in charge of a five-state region.
Having retired Jan. 15 due to the administration’s age limit for drug enforcement officers, Salter said, “I am too old for the drug administration, and I am too young to retire. I do love this profession, and right now it is challenging.”
Responding to remarks Salter made about the importance of mentoring, Hughes agreed with Stone that the Boys & Girls Club would be a good place for officers to start interacting with youth as well schools, churches and other organizations.
“We do have a lot of at-risk youth in Paris,” Hughes said as he welcomed a response from Salter.
“Anywhere there are kids, that’s where we need to be,” Salter said.”Mentors are extremely important because it shows a kid who may be in a bad place that there is another path they may not have considered that they had before. My goal is to incentivize officers to do that because once you get it started, it usually takes on a life of its own.”
Councilor Savage was straightforward.
“You talked a lot about drugs, drugs, drugs and gangs and the Mexican Mafia and all that type of stuff,” Savage said about the community-wide interview. “Things that didn’t really apply to Paris. It just hit me wrong about what Paris needs considering the racial divide all over the country, and Paris, Texas, is no exception. I just didn’t see the community relation side.
“I hope I am totally wrong,” Savage said. “I hope you come in and the officers love you. I hope the community embraces you and loves you, and I want to work with you to bridge the gap. We have to start with young people, especially minority youth. And I’m concerned about the way they’re treated by police officers.”
Salter said he appreciated Savage’s comments.
“I hope there is a constant dialogue,” Salter said. “I am going to listen to anyone in the community that has concerns because that’s how you identify problems. You can’t solve a problem unless you can fully identify it. You have to have conversations with people that understand the problem, and then you come up with solutions.”
About community relations, Salter said, “In every interaction with a cop, that person should be treated like that’s their mother; that’s their sister.”
Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal said Salter was her first pick before she summoned him to rid the department of anyone associated with hate groups.
“I wouldn’t say this normally, but with the discussion of the hate groups and our local racism and relationships with the police, I would say that I was stunned on Jan. 6 to find police and military people at the Capitol breaking the law,” Portugal said. “I would hope if you found anything like that in your department, you would cut that cancer out.”
“Absolutely,” Salter replied. “Thank you.”
Councilors Linda Knox and Clayton Pilgrim commended the city manager on the process used in finding a police chief, and commended his choice.
“I thought that having the interview available for everyone to watch was very important because it gave everyone in our community the opportunity to participate,” Knox said. “I hope that we are able to affect change, and hopefully through your (Salter) leadership and through our support of you, that we’re going to be able to do just that.”
Pilgrim expressed his anticipation of Salter’s success.
“I hope and pray that you lead our community,” Pilgrim said. “You’ve got a big undertaking, and I think you’ll be very successful with your training and your background and your experience.”
Mayor Steve Clifford said he agreed with the comments of other council members, and he liked Salter’s responses.
After watching the video of the community interview, Clifford said he was impressed with Salter’s knowledge, experience and professionalism.
“I came away thinking if I were a police officer, who would I want to be my boss?” Clifford said. “I felt like you would be the guy that would give me the feeling that I was always important, and that I had a boss who had morals and values that I could pattern myself after.”
More than 30 candidates applied for the position vacated by the retirement of former chief Bob Hundley. Each was required to write an essay and then go through several rounds of interviews before the city manager narrowed the search to three. A group of community panelists interviewed the finalist via a livestream production from City Hall.
