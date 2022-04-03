Lamar County Commissioners are to continue discussions about the purchase of property at 2805 N. Main St. and the hiring of an engineer for courthouse roof projects when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Commissioner Alan Skidmore is to present information about a possible conflict of interest he might have regarding the purchase of land handled by Paris Real Estate, its owner Mary Lou Coe and agent Shelley Briggle.
Discussion about expenditures of American Rescue Act Plan funds also is an agenda item as is an update and status report on repairs of county property.
