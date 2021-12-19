BOGATA — Board members of the Rivercrest ISD listened to a year-end report from the district’s Communities In Schools Site Coordinator Donna Jessee at Wednesday night’s meeting in the junior high school.
“Communities In Schools is to support our kids,” Jessee said. “We provide resources for kids to not drop out of school. We provide a network of people in the community to support our kids.”
Rivercrest was the first district in Red River County to join in the program, which is nationwide.
“This is our fourth year, and now all Red River County schools are involved,” she said.
Communities In Schools operates in 2,900 schools in 26 states, she said.
In Texas alone, there were more than 620,000 hours of mental-health services provided to students, 98% of students who took advantage of Communities In Schools offerings were promoted to the next graded, attendance in school improved by 82%, 89% improved their grades and 95% of eligible seniors graduated in 2019-20, she said.
Locally, she gave a few examples of how Communities In Schools has provided dental services and met the needs of homeless students. The program even provided a refrigerator and food to one family in need, she said.
“If kids are having trouble at home, they can’t succeed in school,” she said.
The ultimate goal of the program is to keep children in school and headed toward graduation, she said.
“This is the largest and most effective dropout prevention program in the nation,” she said.
Tiffany Mabe, the district’s business operation coordinator, told trustees that enrollment was up slightly, so that will translate to more state funds. She then told the board that the district’s two side-by-sides need to be replaced soon as staff has done just about all the fixing they can do on them. The board should consider using the extra enrollment state funds for replacing the worn out vehicles, she said.
Superintendent Stanley Jessee told the board that several items no longer used by the district, including a short bus, a big one and a pickup, have been auctioned. There are other items that the district also plans to sell at either a live auction or online bidding, he said.
