The Downtown Food Pantry, 124 W. Cherry St., has announced it will temporarily move its operations to the Lamar County Fairgrounds coliseum beginning May 10. While concrete is being poured on the parking lot on the property, the pantry will redirect all those in need of food to the fairgrounds.
“All households will receive one premade box of food during this time,” said Allan Hubbard, executive director of DFP. “We will not be able to provide fresh produce or cold or frozen items.”
Food boxes will be distributed on the pantry’s normal schedule: Tuesdays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Those in need will remain in their vehicle and be checked in by volunteers who will then load the food box into the vehicle.
“This location and this box of food will be what we’re able to provide while the parking lot is being made perfect. We hope to return to our normal location with our normal shopping experience in early June,” Hubbard said.
Between now and May 10, the food pantry will be open to the public on its normal schedule. For more information, call 903-737-8870.
