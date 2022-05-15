Tickets are on sale for the NAACP Heritage Banquet scheduled June 18 at Love Civic Center that is to feature Lamar County native and retired educator Carolyn Jean Reese Brown, of Port Arthur.
Tickets purchased for the banquet first scheduled in February, but postponed because of Covid-19 concerns, will be honored, NAACP Chapter president Robert High said.
The single fundraiser of the year, proceeds from the banquet fund the many projects supported by the local chapter.
“Money raised is used to provide scholarships for graduating seniors, building expenses, legal redress and worthwhile community projects,” High said. “The banquet is the primary source of funding for all of our activities during the year. After a two-year hiatus, we look forward to seeing our many supporters.”
Headliner Brown grew up on a farm in Lamar County and her early education occurred at Powderly High School. She graduated and received degrees from Paris Junior College, the University of North Texas, and the University of Texas at Austin. She continued her graduate studies at Texas State University and Texas A&M-Commerce and was an educator in four different states. She retired after 50 years in the education field.
She continues to share her professional knowledge and skills through volunteer work in her community as a tutor, a literacy trainer and in other capacities. She and her husband, Dr. Johnny E. Brown, own an educational consulting firm and attend Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont.
Tickets, at $30, or $240 for a table of eight, may be purchased by calling 903-785-8918 or 903-784-8728.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.