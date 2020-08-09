U.S. Army veteran and academic advisor Kelvin Hicks has released his fourth book: “Encourage Yourself: Life-Giving Quotes of Encouragement.”
Born and raised in Paris, Hicks started his writing career nine years ago after posting inspirational quotes on Facebook.
According to Hicks, he uses the social media site as a platform to inspire people with his personal quotes. Eventually, people started suggesting that he fill a book with his quotes, which kicked off his writing career.
“I’ve always been the person that all of my friends come to for advice. They look at me as the person that they can confide in,” Hicks said. “I just like to encourage people and push them and let them know that no matter what you’re going through, you can make it.”
“Encourage Yourself” is more intimate than Hicks’ previous works due to his personal experiences that helped shape the quotes.
“I really did this one for myself because I went through a really dark time in my life about a year or two ago. This was my way of pushing myself through that situation and just encouraging myself the way I encourage everybody else,” Hicks said.
“I want to let them know that even I, the one that they look at as being the strong person, I feel empty too. So, when I don’t have anybody to feel me back up, I have to dig deep down inside and fill myself back up.”
Hicks hopes that by sharing his personal experiences, he can inspire others to preserve in their darkest moments.
“I just hope that whoever reads the book, or gets a hold to the book, be filled and inspired by the quotes that are in there; that it be something that can help them on their journey. When I write something, I don’t want it to be something that they pick up today and throw down tomorrow. It’s something that I want them to be able to pick up every day. I want them to say, ‘I just need this moment, and this quote, to get me through the day,’” Hicks said.
In 2001, Hicks graduated from Paris High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served for eight years.
Afterwards, he worked in the hotel industry for a while when he moved to Dallas and started his education career.
Currently, he is an academic advisor at Paris Junior College, where he works mostly with students from a lower socioeconomic background and as the youth director at Paris New Generation.
His previous books are: “A Moment with Kale,” which was first published in 2011; “Speak Life,” the first in his self-publishing career; and “The Connection and Other Short Stories.”
He plans on continuing his writing career after this book.
“Encourage Yourself: Life-Giving Quotes of Encouragement” was released July 27 and can be ordered at the following link: lulu.com/en/us/shop/kelvin-hicks/encourage-yourself/paperback/product-8jr5dn.html.
