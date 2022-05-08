Downtown Paris was all about Slade Baker and all the things he loved, like good music, smiling faces and crawfish.
“He would be over the moon about this,” said Heather Farmer, Baker’s stepmother who helped raise him since he was four years old. “He was outgoing. A loveable, likable guy.”
His former coworkers at the Paris Fire Department agreed about the young man who died in a motorcycle accident at age 24 in 2019. He had joined the firefighting crew in 2017.
“When he walked into a room everyone just smiled,” said firefighter Jordan Blackshear. “He made people smile. That was his purpose in life, to lift everybody up.”
“He could make friends with anybody,” said Cade Oats, the city’s assistant fire marshal. “He would always help out with overtime.”
Oats recalled the day that Slade offered to work for him so that Oats could spend Christmas morning with his two young children.
“For a 21-year-old, young man to do that showed me what kind of man he was,” Oats said.
Farmer said Baker would not allow anyone to be left out of what was going on.
“We were on a family cruise and there was this guy with Downs syndrome dancing alone, with everyone else dancing away from him,” she recalled.
Baker went over and started goofy dancing with the young guy and making him smile, she said.
“Everybody saw what he was doing and they came over and surrounded them and danced along,” she said.
“He wanted everybody to feel special,” she said. “He always made me feel special.”
He was close to all his brother and sisters, she said.
“His sister, Kelsye Chisney, were like twins because they were the same age and everyone would ask if they were twins,” Farmer said.
Chisney recently had twins.
“She told me she knows why God gave me twins; to remind her of the connection she had with Slade,” Farmer said.
His younger brother Conor was there, also.
“I remember his laughter, his jokes, just about everything you can think of that is good,” he said.
Saturday’s fundraiser was the third one the Slade Memorial Scholarship Fund board has held in Baker’s honor, Oats said.
“He would love this,” Oats said. “He would be right up in this.”
“He would have been helping out. He loved God and the brotherhood of firefighters,” Blackshear said.
The board currently gives one scholarship a year to a student who plans to attend a fire academy, Oats said.
“They write an essay and the board of the scholarship fund chooses a winner,” Oats said.
This year’s recipient is Ashton Fleming, a student at Chisum High School.
“We are excited to put this event on,” said Austin Sugg, who is the president of the scholarship board. “We feel as his friends that he would have wanted us to do this, to help better the community.”
