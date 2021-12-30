CLARKSVILLE — Since U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert’s announcement that he will not seek reelection to his seat, nine candidates have filed to run in primaries for their party’s nomination to be his successor. That includes four Republicans and five Democrats.
With redistricting this year, part of Red River County was moved into Gohmert’s First Congressional District, giving voters in most of the county’s cities an opportunity to weigh in.
Aditya Atholi, who once served as an intern in Gohmert’s Washington office, is seeking the GOP nomination for the congressional seat.
He said he has a plan to put the country back on a conservative course.
“Just like a toxic marriage, the relationship between the parties has become toxic. In a marriage, after a few years, material issues, like not making enough money or not spending enough time together, pop up. If these aren’t fixed, over 20 to 30 years the discussions turn into arguments, which turn into yelling, which turn into domestic abuse, which turns into divorce or subjugation,” Atholi said. “Both political parties have been discussing how to fix material problems like health care prices, public schools, career jobs, since the ’90s. The inability to fix these real problems 30 years later are now manifesting into the culture wars we see now. The trends are only getting worse. The only solution is for the Republican Party to become the party of local government again, and decentralize decision-making back to the states and counties.”
He also would like to see Obamacare repealed. He said states should design programs to help people who cannot afford their own health care.
He also feels states and counties should have control over benefit programs.
“Our system was never meant to have the federal government in charge of administration and oversight. That’s why our spending is out of control regardless of which party is in charge,” he said.
Atholi also feels decentralization would help rebuild the middle class by taking power out of the hands of lobbyists and returning it to the people.
“The stats show that the middle class started stagnating in the ’70s as a direct response to LBJ’s Great Society, which increased government regulations five times in just one decade. This mass expansion is what created the swamp because special interests realized it was now worth the money to move to DC to lobby the federal government in their interest,” he said.
He favors term limits, saying “if politicians are limited to 12 years, that is plenty of time to learn the system and climb the ladder as needed.”
Atholi, who is a graduate of Rice University and was valedictorian of Center (Texas) High School, stressed his plan is to keep the government small.
“If we can keep government small, that’s when the country will turn to the institutions of faith, family and community to solve their problems instead of the government.”
To learn more of Atholi’s campaign, visit roughneckforcongress.com.
