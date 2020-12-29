The year 2020 might as well have been the year of the sun, at least if the number of solar farms coming to the area are anything to go by.
Six solar farms are either letting the ink dry on tax abatement contracts or are under construction in Lamar and Red River counties. Many of those contracts come with payments in lieu to school districts, which can use the funds without first having to send them to the state.
In Prairiland ISD, with the number of solar farms coming to Pattonville, the district is also anticipating the funds coming from the agreement to help build new facilities, including a possible new athletic practice facility, a fieldhouse, a standalone career and technical education building. The district expects $15 million in solar money and is discussing a bond election for $6 million for the rest.
“We have an opportunity right now to make our facilities much nicer for our kids, and we will never have this opportunity again,” Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard said, explaining approved solar farm values will be hitting the books in the next year or two, and will remain high for four or five years and then depreciate rapidly.
In November, the district approved the Invenergy agreement, paving the way for the Samson Solar Energey Center, five solar farms that will be scattered between Lamar and Red River counties, a $1.6 billion investment for the firm. The farms are Delilah Solar Energy I, in Prairiland and Rivercrest ISDs; Delilah II, located in Rivercrest; and Sampson Solar Energy I, II and III in Prairiland.
Appraised value limitation agreements limit the amount of appraised value on a school district’s maintenance and operations side of the tax rate to $20 million for 10 years while the full value of a project is taxed on the debt, or interest and sinking, side of the tax rate. In return, each farm pays roughly $100,000 to the district for 15 years in addition to a payment to cover any revenue lost to the district because of the agreement.
The only fly in the ointment is lobbyists in the state capitol who are pushing a new law to withdraw the provision that solar farms reimburse districts for the money lost because of limited appraisal value tax breaks.
Chisum and North Lamar ISDs and Lamar County commissioners approved Mockingbird Solar Farms in December, which is expected to generate 280 to 350 jobs — which includes the temporary construction workers. At Chisum ISD, the agreement negotiated a $100 per average daily attendance rate for the district, netting approximately $1.7 million in payment to the district that is not subject to recapture by the state.
“This is a way for the applicant to share their tax savings with the district,” Shelly Leung with the law firm Powell, Youngblood & Taylor said in a presentation to North Lamar ISD about the agreement. “This money is not subject to recapture; you get to keep all of this in house in your general fund and use it to your discretion. This is really exciting, and something the community may be very interested in moving forward with bond elections. Be prepared to sell this to your taxpayers.”
North Lamar is expecting a yearly contribution of more than $200,000 per year for the next 15 years, and the county has created a tax reinvestment zone for the project.
