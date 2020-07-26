After five years of navigating an often frustrating city building permit process, David Alarid says he is still here, and has no plans to leave Paris.
“I was here five years ago; I am still here today; and I will be here five years from now,” said the Austin investor who now calls Paris his “official” home.
“I’ve got too much invested to leave now; and I still believe in the opportunities here,” Alarid said from a newly restored First Church of Christ Scientist building, 357 W. Kaufman St. “But I will say I have never had this much trouble spending money anywhere else.”
In addition to the church, Alarid owns the First National Bank building in downtown Paris, the Varner building next door on Bonham Street where he claims a homestead exemption, and the Rogers and Wade three-story building down the street, all in the Paris Historical District. He also owns the recently restored Blake and Hinkle office building that sits in the northwest corner of the bank parking lot across from Hole in the Wall.
The Hinkle building is now leased to a building contractor, and after a two-year restoration process delayed by city requirements, Alarid claims, the church last week received a certificate of occupancy. The other buildings are boarded until he navigates the city’s permitting process.
Alarid said getting a certificate of occupancy for the church became a time-consuming and expensive ordeal.
“I spent $100,000 for a parking lot and sidewalks because I didn’t have time to argue with the city,” Alarid said. “Any more delay would have meant losing eligibility for national and state tax credits, something I need to keep moving forward with these restorations”.
Last minute additions included moving furniture inside, and placing an address on the building.
“I’ve leaned a wooden address sign on an outside ledge because I can’t attach anything to the historical building, and I moved a desk and a couple of chairs inside to satisfy the city, Alarid said. “I am using it for my office for now, but the building is for lease.
“Just in the nick of time,” Alarid said about the certificate of occupancy, explaining the Texas Historical Commission has approved restoration work on the building, and he should be receiving approval from the National Park Service soon.
Going forward, Alarid said he would love for the city “to tell me what I can do and not just what I can’t do” about his plans to spend between $50 million and $80 million on other downtown historical buildings.
In a newspaper report earlier this month, Alarid said he is cautiously optimistic progress can move forward on the restoration of the First National Bank.
“I am hopeful and cautiously optimistic we can work through issues that stand in the way of its completion,” Alarid said then. “I have met with the new city manager, and I am hopeful.”
