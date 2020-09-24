After years of planning and three nights of services, Bev Johnson is elated with how her event, Solemn Assembly, has been going.
“I’m just grateful as to how the community has embraced this,” Johnson said. “And for me, it’s exciting. And I’m just kind of standing back like, ‘Wow.’”
The event is a week’s worth of services each night, with different themes including nights directed and men and women, as well as a family night, intended to bring the Lamar County community together during an unprecedented time of social unrest amidst a pandemic. And people have been telling Johnson they needed an event like hers.
“We’re just getting a lot of positive feedback,” she said.
Johnson has seen a massive turnout for her events, including those who can’t make it in person and are participating through Facebook.
“Every night we’re seeing a greater level of participation,” she said. “And (on Tuesday) we had actually almost 600 views on our Facebook page. So the word is getting out there.”
Johnson said not only have community members been coming together through worship, but she’s been getting to see the magic of pastors from around Lamar County forming bonds with each other every night.
“The pastors, they’re getting an opportunity to connect with other pastors in the community and to know that they got someone who is actually going through some of the same things they’re going through or possibly have been through those same things. And so they can bounce things off of one another. So for me, it’s the beauty of seeing the pastors connect.”
Tonight’s service is family night and it will be streamed via Facebook Live on the Solemn Assembly Facebook page Solemn Assembly Lamar County. Instead of congregating in a church, Johnson said streaming the event was intentional. She wanted families to be together.
“We are not meeting together, because family needs to be with family…” she said. “But we are encouraging families to come together and set aside a time for prayer with family or do a prayer walk around their community around their neighborhood.”
Thus far, the event has been a success and has fulfilled its purpose: to bring people of all different backgrounds together.
“As I shared with some of the team… I said, ‘It’s the body of Christ loving on the body of Christ. And it does not matter what our denomination is, it does not matter what our age group is, nor does it matter what we look like, we are all part of the body,” Johnson said.
The final night of Solemn Assembly will take place at cfParis, 3410 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.