Paris City Council members learned the design of the city’s wastewater treatment plant renovation is on schedule for a 2026 completion at a Monday night meeting that saw the council approve the city manager’s employment of a Cox Field Airport manager, witness the mayor’s final Yard of the Month presentations for the year and approve a purchase of land by the Paris Economic Development Corp.
“I can’t give enough praise to your staff,” said Lance Klement of Garver USA, the engineering firm hired to evaluate the needs of the 60-year-old plant, design and implement its renovation. “They’ve been one of the most actively engaged treatment plant groups that we’ve worked with and have had very good opinions about how we can save capital costs.”
Working on the project since March with city staff and Hayter Engineering of Paris, Klement said the design is 30% complete with work on schedule for a 2026 completion of the $60 million renovation.
“We’ve got the initial concepts down on paper, we’re looking at the overall footprint and we’re building structures around those processing units,” Klement said. “We’re at the phase now where we’re starting to write into the document the specifications that tell the contractors what units can be built, and when they can be built to still allow a fully treatable, fully functional treatment plant throughout the construction.”
Klement said 100% design completion is scheduled by spring with a July 2022 timeframe for advertisement for construction bids on phase one to be complete in summer 2024 and phase two construction completing in summer 2026.
In other action, the council approved the city manager appointment of John Paul Strahan as Cox Field Airport manager and fixed base operator. Strahan has been on the job since Sept. 1.
“As I was looking through our municipal codes, I came across an airport code and realized I need to bring the appointment to you for approval,” City Manager Grayson Path said. “I apologize for the timing. We interviewed nine candidates, and Mr. Strahan was by far head and shoulders our best candidate to take us in the direction I want to see the airport go from customer service to how to handle things and how to bring in business.”
On the advice of City Attorney Stephanie Harris, councilors extended a Mayor’s Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency for another 90 days. The council also canceled meetings scheduled Nov. 23 and Dec. 27.
After roughly an hour in executive session for the annual performance evaluation of the city attorney and to meet with Paris Economic Development Corp. executive director Maureen Hammond, the council gave unanimous approval for PEDC to proceed with a yet-to-be disclosed land purchase along with financing.
Earlier in the meeting, Mayor Paula Portugal announced the final Yard of the Month winners for the year. Winners include Norma Miller, Warren Bratcher, Vicky Blackshear and Kenny and Jerry Bolton. American Spiralweld Pipe Co. took the industrial award while Paris Apothecary took the commercial award.
