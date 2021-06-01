North Lamar High School senior Bridgitte Collard was presented the Jay M. Hoskins Memorial Scholarship on Thursday by the Marine Corps League. She is the third recipient to receive the scholarship.
Making the presentation in front of a mural of Sgt. Hoskins in the NLHS hallway are Retired Marine Gary Tolleson, Retired Sgt. Maj. Richard Smith, Retired Gunnery Sgt. John O’Donnell, Collard, Jay’s grandmother Lynn Sparks, and Jay’s stepfather Chris Widner.
The Marine Corps League established the $1,000 scholarship in 2018 to honor Sgt. Hoskins and as a way to give back to the community. Hoskins graduated from North Lamar High School in 2003 and died as a result of a roadside bomb in 2009 while serving in Afghanistan.
