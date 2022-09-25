Lamar County United Way volunteers gathered Friday morning for the first report out meeting of the 2023 fundraising campaign received a surprise $25,000 contribution from the Philip and Sally Cecil Foundation, pushing pledges to date to more than $100,000 of the targeted $575,000 goal.
Established by the Cecil children for the long-time Liberty National Bank president and his wife upon his death in 2021, both the family and the bank are long-time United Way supporters.
“I have a surprise for you,” bank representative and workplace campaign chair Cindy Ringwald said when called upon by United Way executive director Jenny Wilson to give her first report.
“We just started our campaign and already we are just a little less than we had during our entire campaign last year,” Ringwald said before presenting the $25,000 check., “I just want to share this with you.”
Wilson thanked those in attendance at the Downtown Food Pantry as she introduced workforce campaign chairpersons as well as this year’s 19 non-profit organizations supported by United Way.
She challenged volunteers to share about the importance of this year’s campaigns during a time of uncertainty.
“Our theme this year is to continue to be able to say, ‘yes,’” Wilson said. “We’ve been able to say ‘yes’ to over 600 families with help with their utility bills and ‘yes’ to about $150,000 in rental assistance. And, we must say ‘yes’ to our partner agencies who depend upon us.”
“I am encouraged to hear all these numbers here today,” Wilson concluded. “You guys do amazing work, but I will tell you I go to the post office every day and that mailbox has never been as empty as it has been during this campaign ever before. We need those pledges to come in.”
Of the $575,000 goal, Wilson noted that a little more than $400,000 will go to partner agencies with the remainder toward the other United Way programs to include rental and utility assistance, and to mini food pantries and educational programs.
Agencies receiving 2023 funding include The King’s Daughters, $45,000; American Red Cross, $20,000; The Salvation Army, $30,000; Boys and Girls Club, $66,440; Aaron Parker Boys and Girls Club, $9,000; Boy Scouts, $3,000; Lamar County Child Welfare Board, $21,000; RSVP, $5,000; Literacy Council, $10,000; Children’s Advocacy Center, $30,000; REACH Center, $40,000; Imagination Library, $10,000; Habitat for Humanity, $20,000; Paris Metro, $1,020; Downtown Food Pantry, $38,000; CASA, $27,000; Tailored Rides, $10,000; Paris Community Theatre, $1,500; and HomeStay, $1,000.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
