Lamar County United Way volunteers gathered Friday morning for the first report out meeting of the 2023 fundraising campaign received a surprise $25,000 contribution from the Philip and Sally Cecil Foundation, pushing pledges to date to more than $100,000 of the targeted $575,000 goal.

Established by the Cecil children for the long-time Liberty National Bank president and his wife upon his death in 2021, both the family and the bank are long-time United Way supporters.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

