BOGATA – Rivercrest ISD Superintendent Tiffany Mabe and Justin Milton, the director of finance and operations, guided school board members down the budget road Tuesday night, explaining the reasons for the numbers in the proposed fiscal year plan.
The district is proposing a tax rate of 1.596% per $100 evaluation which is .12 cents lower than last year, but will raise about the same amount of money as last year’s budget because of the higher valuations of property in the district, officials noted.
Mabe said the total property valuations were 30% higher this year than the past year.
“We are going to be OK with this (budget),” she said of the proposed $8.8 million fiscal year plan.
She said she did budget a 30% increase in the insurance rates for next year as she has already been informed of the higher insurance costs for next year.
“I am looking for alternatives,” she said, telling the board she has sent emails to other companies. “I am afraid that it (the increase) is going to be across the board.”
The board has to pass the new tax rate and budget by the end of August, so the board will hold a 6 p.m. meeting Aug. 25 in the boardroom of the junior high school.
Milton told the board that the district’s track is in need of work.
He told members that to build a new track the cost would be more than $500,000, but he had done some research and found an alternative.
He said the district could resurface the track and get up to seven years use of that repair for around $125,000.
“If we don’t do something, we are going to lose the track,” Mabe said. “It is past due for something to be done.”
Mabe also told the board that she and the newest member of the school board, Bill Dixon, will travel to Region 8 for training in the fall. They will travel to Pittsburg for the training sessions.
The board also approved the Student Code of Conduct handbook, the teacher appraisal calendar and other policy renewals that are done each year before the start of a new school year.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.