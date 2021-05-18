Shrieks of laughter and calls of excitement bubbled up from the 20 children in Ms. Gwendolyn Black’s classroom as they danced and sang along to a song about delivering pizzas. Elsewhere, 3- and 4-year-olds vault rock climbing walls, play that they’re camping in the woods and grill pretend burgers.
In between the play and the excitement of the children come learning centers, where children are taught to write their names and learn other information. All these activities come from the Lamar County Head Start Program, which gives children from low-income families a chance to get a head start in the education system.
The program serves low-income families in Lamar County. Composed of social workers, parent involvement specialists, an education coordinator and a health specialist, the staff helps both children and their families.
Social services help find resources for families, whether physical, health-related or mental health-related. The program also provides breakfast, lunch and snacks to all students on campus free of charge. Additionally, head start offers transportation services and training workshops for parents.
Lamar County Head Start director Eva Williams talked about the tremendous benefit the program has for children before they are enrolled in kindergarten.
“These kids, when they come to us at 3 years old, they’re going to be with us two years. We have head start 3 and Pre-K 4. They are going to get acclimated into the learning environment, our structured environment, as well as learn. So when they do go to kindergarten, they’re not going to be like a fresh fish out of the water. They’re going to have some skills. Whereas, if they don’t come to school, it’s going to be a little bit harder on them, and those kids are not going to be as far ahead as those students who have gone to Head Start,” she said.
Williams added that many 4-year-olds have grasped rudimentary reading and writing by the time they leave.
The program, which normally has 30-plus kids on the waitlist, ended up with 18 students short of having the full 280, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Head start had to adjust and form creative solutions. Teachers learned how to hold virtual workshops for parents. Four student classrooms were quarantined this school year for Covid-19, Williams said.
“We had to become technology savvy, being creative about how we’re going to present these services, what we could and could not do. Covid just kind of changed a lot of things,” she said.
“And this is just a great place to come. It’s very family friendly, the environment is good. I can’t say enough for the staff. It’s just a great place to come if you want your family and your child to get a headstart,” Williams said.
One criteria for eligibility for head start depends on income. The income bracket qualifications follow as such:
- For a family of one: $12,880
- For a family of two: $17,420
- For a family of three: $21,960
- For a family of four: $26,500
- For a family of five: $31,040
- For a family of six: $35,580
- For a family of seven: $40,120
- For a family of eight: $44,660
- And for each additional family member, $4,540 can be added.
For those who do not quite meet the income guidelines, there may be other eligibility. The Lamar County Head Start is allowed to take up to 10% of the class from those above the income threshold if all other seats have been filled.
To apply to join the Lamar County Head Start, parents can fill out the online registration forms available at https://lch.parisisd.net/3405_1 until June 3. After June 3, accepted applicants will be placed on a waitlist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.