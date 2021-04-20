The man’s body shivered slightly as he closed his eyes and uttered an almost inaudible sound under his breath.
“It is hard. It is hard, I’m telling you,” the tall, broad-shouldered man said from a recliner in his room at Paris Chalet Senior Living Center on Stillhouse Road. “I am not the only one that was there. Thousands of others were over there, and they didn’t come home. I don’t talk about it much, but I am thankful, and that may be the reason I am here at 100 years old.”
Lamar County native John Weldon Whitney, who became a centenarian today, and one of the few remaining World War II veterans, talked about the time he spent in the spring of 1945 with the 96th Division field artillery battalion on South Pacific islands near Japan known as Okinawa. With roughly 12,500 U.S. troops killed or missing, and 62,000 casualties in all, the Battle of Okinawa was the bloodiest in the Pacific.
“After 54 days on a ship, I had to wade water up to my neck when we were dropped off,” Whitney said, noting that the coral reef prevented the landing craft from getting close to the shoreline. “Once onshore, we had to wade through hundreds of bodies; it was terrible.”
Whitney explained his position within the field artillery battalion.
“I was in a forward observing group and would go to the front lines and then come back to my battalion to report what I saw,” Whitney said before describing a specific encounter with Japanese forces. “We were in a bivouac area and thought we were out of reach of Japanese artillery. One night they fired on our area and shells would land way out there. The next morning I went out on patrol, and when I came back everything was gone and dead bodies were lying all over the place. I dug myself a fox hole and waited.”
Another time, Whitney described “head to head” artillery combat.
“The Japanese lived in caves in the mountains, and the only way to get them out of there was with flame throwers, going in there and burning them out,” Whitney said. “One time we got close enough to the Japanese artillery that we just backed up our 155 mm howitzers against trees and fired direct.
“When that battle was over, you walked on dead bodies,” Whitney said as his body quivered slightly. He closed his eyes and whispered, “whew, whew, I better not tell you any more.”
After the war, Whitney said he returned to the states, where his mother and father picked him up in San Antonio. He received an honorable discharge with “nary a serious injury during my four or five years of service.”
Once home, Whitney said he spent the next seven years in mental torment.
“These stories may sound off the wall, but when I came out of that war, I went home and stayed seven years,” Whitney said. “I kind of had to get my marbles back together.”
Born on a cotton farm in the community of Minter in southeastern Lamar County, Whitney attended elementary school there, graduated in 1938 from Deport High School after schools consolidated. Uncle Sam drafted him into the army in 1942. He joined his father on the farm, married in 1952 and later got into the livestock business where he traded cattle and sent steers to feed lots all over the country.
