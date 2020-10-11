Paris won’t be the same without Officer Robert Milton. Last week, the family man, dedicated public servant and hero left this Earth. But what remains are the lessons he taught his friends, family, students, community and fellow officers: faith, service, honesty and love.
“For him, I have great solace in the fact that he’s with God. He was that kind of man. If he’s not with God, none of us will be. That’s just my opinion,” said Dale Wood, a Paris ISD officer and one of Milton’s closest friends.
Milton was a community servant, working for the Paris Police Department for more than 27 years before retiring in 2017 and taking a position on the Paris ISD police force. Not only did Milton keep watch over the students of Paris High School, but he taught a class in criminal justice, helping to inspire young adults who might be interested in going into the same line of work, and keeping others on the straight and narrow.
“(He inspired kids) in every way you could inspire them,” said Brad Ruthart, chief of the Paris ISD Police Department. “Not just from a profession, but from a lifestyle point of view and how he lived his life and how he was a role model to those to those young folks.”
Hundreds turned out to the Paris Junior High Weger Auditorium on Saturday to pay their respects to Milton, including students, Paris ISD faculty and staff, fellow police officers, classmates and a host of friends and family.
There was no better person to eulogize Milton than brother-in-law the Rev. Billy Shepherd of Olive Branch Baptist Church, where Milton was a deacon and trustee. During his rousing eulogy, backed by an organ and shouts of praise from the audience, Shepherd asked for strength for the family and trust in God that Milton had peacefully risen to a better place.
As mourners filed out of the auditorium, Shepherd visited with fellow churchgoers, friends and family, doling out handshakes and hugs.
“He was an honest, very honest person,” Shepherd said. “And he always did what was right. He was a stand-up guy.”
Shepherd said, like many others in the Olive Branch community, he’ll miss Milton’s skillful guitar playing on Sundays, a talent many speakers at the service praised.
“That is going to be very missed,” Shepherd said, nodding his head.
Wood and Ruthart, along with Paris ISD public information officer Melanie Meredith, said working with Milton was a gift. Meredith said when Milton was on the job, she could feel the care radiate off of him as he interacted with Paris High students. But that didn’t mean he wouldn’t tell it to them straight.
“Officer Milton was always going to do the right thing,” Meredith said. “I heard him tell a kid one time at a football game — he was talking to him and he was getting on to him off to the side — and he said, ‘Just because it’s the popular thing doesn’t mean it’s the right thing.’ And he didn’t preach it. He didn’t have to. He had a presence about him that said, ‘I’m here to protect you and I’m here to guide you in the right direction.’”
Wood said just like his commitment to the students he worked with, he was a dedicated father to his sons, Ashton and Airion, and a selfless husband to his wife, Joyce.
“He was the rock in that family. He was a rock,” Wood said. “And they depended on him and he did so much to make sure that they were going to have an opportunity. And to make sure that (Ashton and Airion) were gonna fly the straight and narrow.”
Meredith said Milton’s character and manners were reflected in his sons, both of whom went to Paris High. Those lessons and decorum are things Airion said he’s going to carry forward with him.
“I’m going to move on with him as an example,” Airion said. “A person who always did it right.”
Wood had the pleasure of watching Airion and Ashton grow up, and he said they treated him like family. And families like to joke with each other.
“His boys, I’ve got pictures of them when they were born, when they were babies,” Wood said. “And they both call me Uncle Dale — until one of the jokers at the police department got them calling me ‘Archie Bunker.’ Boy, Robert thought that was funny.”
Wood said he cherishes the memories he has with Milton, which include all the good times when Milton would laugh until he nearly cried. The two used to go hunting, fishing and golfing together, and Wood said one time when the two were out playing a course in Hugo, Oklahoma, Milton couldn’t hold himself back when Wood got frustrated playing.
“We were out there and I was having another one of those terrible days, hitting the ball all over the place. So I finally just got mad and threw my club about 100 yards in the air and it came down and landed and he’s looking at me kind of grinning,” Wood said. “I said ‘Robert, the man who invented this game was insane. He was crazy. And on top of that, why do I even come out here? There’s nothing out here but just a bunch of grass holes.’ And he fell out of the cart laughing. He said ‘I’ve never heard them called that before.’”
Milton would laugh and joke around, but at the end of the day, he took his role as a father and police officer seriously. Wood said in that line of work, Milton was just the type of person you’d want by your side. He was a protector and a fiercely loving friend.
“He was one of the people that I would trust with anything, including my life,” Wood said. “As police officers and working together, those things happen. You have to have somebody that’s got your back, and you know has got your back. And he was one of those guys I would trust. I would’ve gone into hell with him. That’s just the way we were.”
Milton never just talked the talk, either. His dedication to service earned him a Life Saving Award in October 2016 when he rescued a woman from an apartment fire. When he moved to Paris ISD from the Paris Police Department, he took that same bravery with him, instilling his values of noble service in all of the students whose lives he touched.
“Those are tough shoes to fill,” Meredith said.
After Milton received full honors, including a three-volley salute, a rendition of Taps and the presentation of the American flag to Joyce at Fairland Cemetery, Airion milled around with friends and family as some wept, and others laughed together, sharing the good memories he left them with.
“I could say 1,000 words about him, I could go on and on,” Airion said. “But it wouldn’t do him justice.”
As for Wood, he said the path forward won’t be easy without his friend, but he knows Milton would want all of his loved ones to keep going.
“One foot in front of the other. Remember the good times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.