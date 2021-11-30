More than 15 Lamar County Chamber of Commerce business ambassadors dropped off Toys For Tots donations at Paris Harley-Davidson on Monday to honor the memory of fellow member Tom Caldwell. The donations were made just ahead of a planned weekend bash at the dealership for the organization that works to ensure every child has a toy on Christmas morning.
Shawonna Rhoades, director of the local Toys For Tots effort, was thankful for the fresh donations in memory of her friend, Caldwell. Speaking briefly with the ambassadors, Rhoades said there are about 800 “angels” that Toys For Tots will provide for this year. The organization is partnered with The Salvation Army in Paris, where donations will be taken Dec. 6 for “bagging and tagging,” Rhoades said.
“I’ve got over 40 boxes at other locations — Hicks Muffler (and Tire Shop), Atwoods, all of the major car dealerships, which, by the way, are sponsoring all of our bicycles. They are our Bikes for Tikes sponsors,” she said.
Saturday is the big toy drop-off at Paris Harley-Davidson, 2875 NE Loop 286 in Paris, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Santa Claus present from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rhoades said. Toys For Tots boxes will be brought to the dealership for the bash before making their way to The Salvation Army, where volunteers on Monday will begin preparing the toys for Lamar County “angels.”
Volunteer help for the effort is needed, Rhoades said. Volunteers are to meet at The Salvation Army from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The toys need to be ready by Dec. 18, Rhoades said.
Chamber President Paul Allen was happy to see ambassadors making donations Monday in Caldwell’s memory.
“We’re also taking up donations from our ambassadors, and we’re going to donate that to Toys For Tots in memory of Tom because we think that he would have liked helping the kids. We’ve got a great ambassador group, and they all came with toys in hand. It’s a great cause,” Allen said.
Although boxes will be gathered up Saturday, some will be left at Paris Harley-Davidson until Christmas, Rhoades said. Last minute donations are appreciated because there are last minute needs, she added. Toys For Tots also works with CASA For Kids and Child Protective Services to ensure children in their service have a toy on Christmas. A toy drop-off also is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Paris Suzuki Kawasaki, 2710 NE Loop 286 in Paris, Rhoades said.
