The aroma of roasting chiles permeated the air Saturday as a mariachi band performed, children enjoyed games and crafts and hundreds of shoppers filled Market Square in downtown Paris for the annual Hatch Chile Festival.
“The market is usually busy, but this event is everybody’s favorite,” Main Street Director Cheri Bedford said about an hour into the festival. “It’s already crowded, and everyone seems to be enjoying the burger sliders we’re serving with Hatch chiles, so people not quite sure about the taste can give it a try.”
Hunter Anderson cranked one of three chile roasters to accommodate about 2,100 pounds of fresh chiles picked Wednesday in New Mexico, brought to Paris on Thursday, roasted during the festival and peddled as quickly as they came off the fire.
“I think this festival is great,” the Paris Junior College drama department student said as he cranked the roaster. “This is my first time doing this, but I’ve grown up my whole life at these local festivals, and this one is fantastic.”
At the chile sales booth, Deborah Thomas explained that she and her partner, Ron Preusse, first sold chiles at the market in 2015, and they have been doing so ever since.
“That first year, Ron brought in 50 pounds, and it just took off after that,” Thomas said, explaining that chiles can be used in just about any dish and come in mild, medium and hot.
“The only thing I don’t put them in is dry cereal,” she said. “I put them in mashed potatoes, in salad, stews, chili and eggs. You can even put them in apple pie. They have an earthy flavor, not real hot.”
Mariachi Quetzai, a Denton group that originated at North Texas University in 2008, entertained as people shopped, visited and enjoyed the atmosphere of the day.
“This is our seventh or eighth year playing here consecutively outside of Covid last year,” group leader Jason Molina said. “We’ve been trucking since then and have some member turnover, but there are two of us left of the original group. We were 18 when we first started the group, and now we are in our early 30s.”
Molina complimented Paris for how well the group is received and said he likes being a part of such a popular festival that celebrates one of his culture’s favorite commodities — Hatch chiles.
Hatch chile refers to varieties of the genus Capsicum, which are grown in the Hatch Valley in New Mexico along the Rio Grande from Arrey, New Mexico in the north to Hatch, New Mexico to the southeast, according to Wikipedia. Most of the varieties of chile cultivated in the Hatch Valley have been developed at New Mexico State University over the past 120 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.