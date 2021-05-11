Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday declared this week National Police Week and Friday as “Peace Officers Memorial Day” at a morning meeting during which the county received a clean outside audit report for the fiscal year ended September 2020.
“Just as police officers never let down their guard, we must never let slide our gratitude,” the court’s proclamation states. “We should extend our thanks not only in times of tragedy, but for every tragedy averted — every accident avoided because a patrol officer took a drunk driver off the streets, every child made safer because a criminal was brought to justice and every life saved because police officers raced to the scene.”
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass expressed appreciation for the proclamation and noted the love shown throughout the county for deputies and the sheriff’s office.
“I can’t tell you how much the citizens in our county love us,” Cass said. “They pray for us, bring stuff to the office and they just constantly give us words of encouragement. I am thankful to live in a county that loves and supports law enforcement.”
Later in the meeting, Cass asked for and received authority to hire part-time jail detention officers at the same pay rate as full-time officers because of the difficulty in keeping the jail staffed.
“Nobody wants to work,” the sheriff said. “It’s this way all over, and I thought maybe I could hire some part-time people since no one is applying for full-time positions.”
Outside auditor Johnna McNeal of Malnory, McNeal & Co. gave the county an unqualified report but noted several findings related to internal controls. Of particular note, McNeal mentioned the general ledger needs to have everything on it every month — every check that’s written, every deposit that’s made — rather than catching up on a quarterly or yearly basis.
“That gives the county auditor’s office the opportunity to review it, analyze it, compare it and decide if it makes sense with relation to what she knows to be the fact,” the auditor said. “We need to make sure everything flows through to them on a timely and regular basis.”
McNeal also recommended the county use an encumbrance add-on to its purchasing system so department heads can check on outstanding purchases to know what funds are available before a new purchase request is approved.
“Take a look at it and think among yourselves how many times you’re afraid that you’re going to go over your budget because you’re not sure what purchase orders are still out there,” McNeal said.
In other action, commissioners opened bids for the county depository and awarded Farmers Bank & Trust the contract, approved a license plate reader grant with a $4,397 cost to the county, discontinued the ice storm disaster declaration and gave commissioners the OK to give away refuse dirt.
