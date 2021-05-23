Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is to receive almost $1 million in federal funding when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main.
The money is part of a $9 trillion pandemic relief measure established by the American Rescue Plan and signed into law by President Joseph Biden in March. It is part of the $65.1 billion the act sets aside to help county governments cover costs associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, and to support an economic recovery.
The court also is to receive $120,000 from a Help America Vote Act grant made possible by a $380 million appropriation signed into law by President Donald Trump as part of the 2018 Consolidated Appropriations Act. Other sources of new funds include $8,000 from the sale of scrap metal,
Other agenda items include a mid-year review of the group health insurance plan, a computer use policy, extension of Covid-19 disaster declaration set to expire May 30, request for unclaimed capital credits, an Ark-Tex Council of Government community cleanup up event, authorization for sale of a case loader, the letting of bids for road materials, regular meeting change from June 28 to June 22 due to County Judges and Commissioners’ Association Conference on South Padre Island and approval of the 2021 budget calendar.
