The 19th annual Paris Harley-Davidson Chili Cook-off was brought to a boil and simmered Saturday as over a dozen chili teams conjured their best recipes for a good cause.
Attendees sampled chilis from 17 vendors after a $10 donation benefiting CASA for Kids of Paris, Texas.
Shelbi Craig, Paris Harley-Davidson’s marketing manager, said she expected over a thousand attendees to make their way to the cook-off.
“This is the first time we’ve done the chili cook-off,” said Richard Wiley, deacon of the Bonham Biker Church.
In addition to chili, the Bonham church promoted its fallen rider program, which benefits riders after accidents, and raffled off a custom coffin-shaped motorcycle trailer.
The day’s musical soundtrack cranked things up to 11 thanks to multiple bands, including local favorite Cas Haley, who brought his family on stage to perform several songs.
Audience members, including Lisa Gibbs of Paris, swayed along to Haley’s Texan brand of reggae and americana.
“I just got here, so I haven’t tried much of the chili yet,” she said. “But I’m glad I got here in time for Cas.”
Alabama-based southern rock band Them Dirty Roses also performed before Cody Canada and the Departed took the stage to close out the musical festivities.
Bailey Foy, volunteer recruiter for CASA for Kids, said the nonprofit organization had never been the recipient of the chili cookoff before but was thankful to be a part of the event.
“We want to thank (Paris) Harley-Davidson for choosing to help the abused and neglected children of our community,” Foy said.
Among the chili vendors; which included area banks, local motorcycle clubs, and other area businesses were Rigby’s Cigars, the United States Marine Corps and Action Axe Throwing, among others.
Tina Freelen, an assistant vice president at First Federal Community Bank, said the bank had participated in the chili cookoff for as long as anyone could remember.
She said the bank took home second place several years ago and planned to win this year.
“Of course, we’re going to win!” she said excitedly.
Winners of the chili cook-off were not announced by press time, yet the music and the chili simmered on.
