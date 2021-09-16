BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners have allowed the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration to expire for lack of a motion to extend it another seven days.
Commissioners have been reviewing, updating and extending the disaster declaration at every meeting, usually following a report on current case numbers by Fannin County Judge Randy Moore. But after nearly an hour of public comment Tuesday, mostly in opposition of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 workers and questioning whether there’s a pandemic, no commissioner moved to extend the declaration.
Disaster declarations are made so the county can receive federal and state financial assistance to aid in recovery. While they also allow public officials to exercise emergency powers to preserve life, property and public health, Fannin County’s declaration contained the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders GA-13, GA-38 and GA-39.
Commissioners may opt to reinstate the disaster declaration at future meetings.
Moore reported Monday’s totals, saying Fannin County has had 4,201 total Covid-19 cases since March 2020 and 119 were active. Three people in the county died from Covid-19 in the past week, increasing the fatality count to 123, Moore said.
Fannin County is in Trauma Service Area E, which includes the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and the hospitalization rate for the TSA was down slightly to 22.19% from 23.23% last week, the judge said.
“I think each person and family should decide what is right in regarding what you do with the vaccine,” Moore said.
The judge lamented the lack of unity in the country during the pandemic, urging the public to get comfortable knowing that not every mind will change, to agree to disagree and to move on.
“It’s distracting you, it’s distracting me, about what the real issue is in life and what your goal as a person is,” he said.
Touching on the Biden administration vaccine mandate, Moore said the county could adopt a proclamation to send to Abbott stating the county’s opposition. Earlier in the meeting, Moore decried the mandate on the basis that the government is dictating “what we’re going to do, and what we should do, and how we’re going to do it.”
In other business, Moore joined commissioners in setting a 30 mph speed limit on CRs 2037 and 2038 in Precinct 1.
The new speed limit comes after commissioners opened a public hearing on the subject, and before discussion about dust on CRs 2037 and 2038 as a result of business by United Sand & Gravel in Ivanhoe.
A resident along the road told commissioners that dust hangs in the air after trucks start using the road starting at about 3 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The dust in the air isn’t just heavy enough to cause potential health concerns, the resident said, it’s also causing homeowners along the route to change air filters more often.
Commissioner Edwina Lane said the new speed limit should help some with the dust problem, adding she’s also spoken with United Sand & Gravel owners about watering the roads.
Heath McQuigg, owner of United Sand & Gravel, said the company has been developing more control methods to help with the dust. The company hired employees and added water to the road, McQuigg said, adding the company put up speed limit signs before the Commissioners’ Court discussion about it.
“We’re not there to be bad neighbors at all,” McQuigg said.
In answer to a question about whether the company offered to pave the road, McQuigg said United Sand & Gravel committed to maintaining the road to the standards of other sand and gravel county roads. The company also spent a “substantial amount of money” to put in recycled asphalt at the corner of CRs 2037 and 2038 where there were complaints of excessive dust, but the material broke down, McQuigg said.
Lane suggested that watering the entire length of the road would help. McQuigg said the company would extend the watering and lay down more gravel.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners received the August Indigent Healthcare report from director Mark DeMay. DeMay handled 314 total calls and 22 appointments during August. Two patients were approved for care, four were pending and eight were denied services. Three patients renewed services while four became ineligible. Two of those were patients who are now receiving disability aid, while one was employed and another was let go for noncompliance, DeMay said. At the end of the month, there were 24 active patients.
The program paid 89 indigent claims for $26,550 and 12 inmate claims for $2,116.49.
DeMay said the program is seeing a reduction in health care expenses. During the Aug. 31 billing cycle, expenses totaled $8,311.68 compared to the Sept. 14 billing cycle when expenses totaled $5,481.78.
Commissioners also discussed an effort to purchase Lake Fannin from the U.S. Forest Service. Moore said the USFS originally proposed a $130,000 cost to buy the lake, but the county didn’t have the money in its budget that year. When the USFS returned the next year, it proposed a cost of $430,000, Moore said.
“So they changed it, and it was like ‘holy cow, we can’t afford $430,000,’” Moore said.
The county has contacted the offices of Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Pat Fallon, and all are willing to help work on things. Lane said anything the elected officials could do would help move the issue forward, otherwise “we are in a holding pattern.”
