Eight smiling faces were hidden behind masks as a small group of the Travis High School of Choice class of 2021 filed into the gymnasium Friday for graduation.
The school, which serves students who may need extra support or flexible curriculum to graduate high school, sent eight students out into the world, each with a bright future ahead.
“It feels good,” Ja’Varrein Coleman said. “I’m going to start a new journey.”
Welcomed by “Pomp and Circumstance,” parents, family and friends in the bleachers jumped to their feet, cheering on the students — many of whom beat the odds to get a diploma.
“Travis High School is a dropout-recovery high school,” principal Stephen Long said, explaining that there are two campuses: the main school and a disciplinary program. “Travis High School is where students come if they’re falling behind in credits, if there’s a life changing event where they’d have to do something a little different than going to a normal high school with a normal school day. And we’re able to try to get them caught up and then get them to the point where they’re ready to graduate.”
Long said the school is flexible with its schedules and provides integrated in-person and online classes to support different learning styles and living situations. For him, it’s all about doing what he can to ensure students can be successful and that they leave with a diploma that opens up doors for them.
Standing outside the door to the gymnasium, Long welcomed parents and friends to the intimate ceremony each streaming in with a mask to see their special graduate walk across the stage on the momentous occasion.
“We’re super excited for those guys and young ladies that were able to get there and be able to go out and start whatever profession or career or college that they’d like to, so we’re excited for them all,” Long said.
There was, perhaps, no one better to speak at the ceremony than Jerrica Liggins, secondary curriculum director for Paris ISD. Liggins turned to address the students instead of the crowd, sharing her story of overcoming hurdles that stood between her and a diploma when she was a high school student.
“I started my senior year of high school nine months pregnant,” Liggins told the seniors. “During that time, I had already let go of all of my hopes and dreams for the future. There was no way that I could be a mom and pursue my future goals. And the sad part was, there were a lot of people who agreed with me. A few of my teachers doubted me, some of my classmates, a few of my closest friends and sadly, even my parents. I think that it is safe to say that some of those same groups of people have already doubted you.”
Liggins told the students that she pushed through to care for her son, going to school while working a full time job and that their stories resonated with her as someone who fought for a diploma, too.
“You have already been faced with your own set of challenges, setbacks and reasons to quit. You said no more,” Liggins said.
She praised the students for their hard work and dedication that brought them to graduation day, mentioning attendance issues they might’ve had, disciplinary actions they faced and even report cards they hid from parents — the crowd chuckled. But her message was clear: the world is your oyster.
“In just a few minutes, each of you will stand to receive your high school diploma. You earned it and no one in this world can ever take it away from you,” Liggins said. “With your diploma, doors of unlimited possibilities will begin to open. But all you have to do is walk through.”
The Travis High School of Choice class of 2021 includes Erika Garcia, Makayla Glover, Javier Moreno, Ja’Varrein Coleman, Mytajha Moten, Ashton Smallwood, Robert Wheaton and Logan Young.
