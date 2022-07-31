On July 22, 1822, Gregor Mendel was born in what is now the Czech Republic. Scientists celebrate the 200th anniversary of his birth this year. I bet Gregor would be shocked at the impact that his experiments with pea plants from 1856 and 1863 would have on the future of biology. Today his picture is in every biology textbook, along with Charles Darwin. Gregor is known as the “father” of genetics, which is the foundation of evolution. This title occurred after his death; ironically enough, Gregor learned much about Darwin’s theory, but they never officially connected. Google search “Mendel and Darwin: untangling a persistent enigma” if you want to read more.
Gregor was actually named Johann Mendel and was fortunate enough to attend the University of Olmütz, where he studied philosophy. He also taught school as a substitute but could not pass the oral part of the exam to become a certified teacher. Illness and lack of funds forced his hand a bit, and he decided to join the Order of Saint Augustine and become a monk, where he could study for free. There he got the name Gregor, and it would not be until the 20th century that his research would be proven. Most thought characteristics were passed by the blending hypothesis, and Darwin even proposed pangenesis. Mendel’s time with pea plants would prove both wrong and place his name in the history catalogs.
Gregor’s story is now etched in time. His name will be familiar to all who have studied biology for millennia into the future, even though his foundational research was a bit lucky. Mendel unknowingly picked an excellent specimen to study. His peas had observable traits like purple versus white flowers or green versus yellow seeds. Had he chosen snapdragons crossing a red and white flowered plant would yield pink flowers and support the discredited blending hypothesis of the day. If you want to brush up on Gregor, please watch SciShow’s video on him titled “Gregor Mendel: Great Minds.”
I often imagine what it would be like to sit with Darwin and Mendel and show them what science has discovered today. I guess they would be astounded and humbled by the discoveries of the past 100 years. Mendel figured out a great deal, but genetics is far more complicated than purple flowers dominating white flowers. Science figured out the chemical cause of Mendel and Darwin’s dilemma in the early 1950s in DNA. Science cracked the most significant discovery of humanity in the mid-1960s when the code of life was broken. A few years later, science was inserting the human code for insulin into bacteria and making them produce it for us. From the 1990s until today, we have seen one groundbreaking discovery after another, all connected to the molecule behind Mendel’s pea plant alterations. Science knows the genes that create the various body plans of all species on Earth, which won the Nobel in 1995. Science can accurately edit the code of life; that discovery won the Nobel in 2020. I am ignoring many other findings, but science has opened the book of life, and we can now add to it and alter it. I would love to see what we know 500 years from today. We live in a time that humans, years from now, will view as foundational to the future they know to be true.
Our current knowledge of genetics will cure most if not all diseases we suffer from today, be they genetic or infectious.
The foundation of which began with some peas and a meticulous Monk.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
