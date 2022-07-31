On July 22, 1822, Gregor Mendel was born in what is now the Czech Republic. Scientists celebrate the 200th anniversary of his birth this year. I bet Gregor would be shocked at the impact that his experiments with pea plants from 1856 and 1863 would have on the future of biology. Today his picture is in every biology textbook, along with Charles Darwin. Gregor is known as the “father” of genetics, which is the foundation of evolution. This title occurred after his death; ironically enough, Gregor learned much about Darwin’s theory, but they never officially connected. Google search “Mendel and Darwin: untangling a persistent enigma” if you want to read more.

Gregor was actually named Johann Mendel and was fortunate enough to attend the University of Olmütz, where he studied philosophy. He also taught school as a substitute but could not pass the oral part of the exam to become a certified teacher. Illness and lack of funds forced his hand a bit, and he decided to join the Order of Saint Augustine and become a monk, where he could study for free. There he got the name Gregor, and it would not be until the 20th century that his research would be proven. Most thought characteristics were passed by the blending hypothesis, and Darwin even proposed pangenesis. Mendel’s time with pea plants would prove both wrong and place his name in the history catalogs.

