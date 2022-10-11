The annual stuffing drive at Downtown Food Pantry is underway and the goal is a blessed and happy Thanksgiving meal for all who need it.
“We’re thankful at the food pantry for this incredible community which is so generous to help us provide groceries to about 20% of Lamar County. To celebrate Thanksgiving, we’re hoping to receive 5,000 boxes of stuffing to share with our customers for their holiday meal,” said Executive Director Allan Hubbard.
The pantry helps on average 600 families per week in Lamar County. Donated stuffing boxes will be distributed through their normal choice-style grocery store process during the month of November.
Pantry staff are available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and noon to receive boxes now through the deadline of Nov. 21. They ask donors not leave boxes of product outside unattended. Brand name or generic boxes are accepted.
Downtown Food Pantry is located one block northwest of the Lamar County Courthouse at 124 W. Cherry St. The pantry distributes free groceries every Tuesday 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday 8:30- to 11:30 a.m.
