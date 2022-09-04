Tickets are going fast for the upcoming Gene Watson concert Sept. 16 at Love Civic Center, and the country music legend says he’s excited to be coming to Paris to perform.
“We’re hoping for a big night as I plan to introduce our new album ‘Outside the Box’ that’s being released that same day, Watson said. “I’ll be singing a couple of songs from the album including a single release, which I’m going to introduce on stage.”
Wilson expressed gratitude to fans.
“We’ve been staying quite busy with shows on the Grand Ole Opry and I just finished a Sirius XM special hosted by Jeannie Seely in Nashville about the new album,” Watson said, adding that the album features a duet with Willie Nelson and another with Rhonda Vincent.
“We’ve got a lot of things to be thankful for, and I just want to say how much I appreciate the support we’ve always had from our friends in Paris and Oklahoma,” Watson said.
This year marks 60 years since Watson released his first single, “If It’s That Easy.” Since then, the singer’s singer, as he is known throughout Nashville, has charted 75 titles including 23 Top 10 hits, six No. 1 country singles and five No. 1 gospel records.
Watson is coming to Paris via Visit Paris, a collaborative effort of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, the Visitors and Convention Center and Love Civic Center, and organizers of the 903 Sun Sets Series in downtown Paris.
“We knew a lot of people were disappointed they were not going to see him at the fair, Love Civic Center operations manager Randy Nations said. “The minute tickets went on sale Aug. 1, we had about 75 bought that first day. As of now, the 300 VIP tickets are sold out but we still have general admission tickets available.”
Local entertainer and country music artist Stacy Musgrove with the Stoney Creek Band is scheduled to open the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets, at $20, can be purchased on-line at lccticketbud.com/gene-watson or at the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Office, 8 W. Plaza, from 8 to 4 Monday through Friday. The day of the show, and at the door, tickets increase to $25.
Underwriters of the show include Mulberry Creek Nursery, Reeps Air, Richard Drake and Tegrity Construction.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.