Tickets are going fast for the upcoming Gene Watson concert Sept. 16 at Love Civic Center, and the country music legend says he’s excited to be coming to Paris to perform.

“We’re hoping for a big night as I plan to introduce our new album ‘Outside the Box’ that’s being released that same day, Watson said. “I’ll be singing a couple of songs from the album including a single release, which I’m going to introduce on stage.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

