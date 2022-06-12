DETROIT – Detroit ISD board members voted to table the administration’s stipend plan for STAAR elementary teachers. The district’s new fiscal year begins July 1.
The sticking point was granting stipends to the STAAR teachers while not giving stipends to other elementary teachers.
Detroit ISD Superintendent Kathie Thompson said she submitted the stipend plan to the board to help district principals find experienced STAAR teachers.
“We are having trouble getting qualified teachers for some of our positions,” she told the board.
But the board vote sent the administrators back to the budget drawing board to come up with a plan that possibly includes some kind of raises for all primary teachers.
“The STAAR testing stipend was tabled so that we can revisit the pay increase structure,” she said.
DISD teacher Ginger Williams, who has turned in a resignation letter that becomes effective June 28, asked the board when she was going to get the stipend she said she was promised when she joined the teaching staff at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
She said she was expecting 1/12 of the $4,000 in her first check, but it wasn’t there.
She said she contacted the administration and was told that since she was only teaching three science classes, they decided to reduce the stipend.
She said she contacted the administration officials many more times, but her requests for the money fell on “deaf ears.”
“So I am now asking you, the DISD school board, to award me the remainder of the stipend that I was originally promised. I deserve that $2,000 as much as the others did,” she said.
Thompson said Williams should have been told from the start, and it was policy to do so, that the $4,000 stipend was for teachers teaching six science periods and a conference period. She said Williams was teaching three science classes and robotics which was not classified as a science period and that is why her stipend was trimmed to $2,000.
In addition to what she feels is a pay dispute, she got texts and calls from parents, colleagues and members of the community asking her what she would be teaching in the next school year.
“I was blindsided by their questions,” she said. “It was only after I began investigating that I found out my job had been posted on the Region 8 website the prior day without my knowledge.”
When she questioned administration officials about what she would be doing the next school year, she was told she would be teaching junior and high school robotics subject to school board approval.
“There was no mention of what I would be doing if not approved,” she said and that is why she sought another teaching position which she found with Paris Independent School District.
“Leaving Detroit ISD was definitely not a decision I made lightly, but I feel the actions of this district are continuously proving to be detrimental to its students and staff,” she said.
“I will do whatever it takes to receive what is fair and was mine to start with and is now being promised to my replacement, Additionally, I will seek compensation for my mental anquish, which I assure you has been great,” she said.
The board could do nothing but listen, as her comments were said during the public comment portion of the meeting and was not part of the action items on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.