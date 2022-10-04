Staff Report
The thrill rides and carnival games that produced squeals, screams and laughter during the run of the Red River Valley Fair have left the fairgrounds.
The exhibits have been taken down and the grounds cleared of anything that might remind one just a few days ago the 111th annual fair was in town.
But the memories for those who won in the livestock shows and other competitions will remain.
The art competition area talent of all ages and those judged the best got ribbons.
The high school division had a best of show award and the honoree got a gift certificate from Hobby Lobby for $100 that was sponsored by Paris Area Arts Alliance.
There was also an adult division which netted the winner a $100 prize also sponsored by Paris Area Arts Alliance.
Student Categories were:
Grade school:
1st Clara Graves – Everett
Junior High:
1st Gracyn Whitaker Scribbles - Chisum
2nd Atlas Musick Poot Poot- Homeschool
3rd Case Ramirez-Melton Upward – Stone
High School:
Best of Show
Addison Brown Flower Child – Prairiland
Painting
1st Brock Currin Imagination – Chisum
2nd Boston Springfield Flungus Mungus – Chisum
3rd Boston Springfield Enigma – Chisum
Mixed Media
1st Addison Brown Retro Glam Prairiland
2nd Sarah Castro Oceanic Grave – Chisum
3rd Randy Maull Self Portrait – Prairiland
Ceramics
1st Adamaris Jimenez El Suena de Valentina - Chisum
2nd Nicky Teichroeb The prophecy fulfilled - Chisum
3rd Adamaris Jimenez Las Reacciones de Carlitos- Chisum
Photography
1st Valeria Villegras Still Here – Paris
2nd Phoebea Michael Grace – Trinity
3rd Natalia Ramon – Paris
Drawing
1st Isabella Theye Esoteric Fray – Chisum
2nd Tiffany Loewen The Predator – Trinity
3rd Ian McClain Samauri Warrior – Prairiland
Sculpture
1st Addison Sharrock Pineapple – Chisum
Adult Categories
Best of Show - Steve Boyce Study of Sargent’s Marie Louise
Painting
1st Kaiya Gilbreath Killer Klownz
2nd Candra Wyatt Wisteria Rat
3rd Steve Boyce Fishing at Lake Crockett Texas
Photography
1st Cindy Boyce Phoebe
2nd Cindy Boyce Dew Drops
3rd Rhe White Egg-Act-Lee
Drawing
1st Michelle Guillory Dean
2nd Emily Brownfield Beguile
3rd Charles McMellon Scientific
Mixed Media 2D
1st Michelle Baker Yellow Rose
2nd Cameron Campbell Camp
Mixed Media 3D
1st Dana Christopherson Rotorua of Aotearoa
Fiber Art
1st Sarah Parsons Madonna and Child
2nd Sarah Parsons Mermaid
Ceramics
1st Metz Branch New Growth
2nd Michelle Baker Oops Bowls
3rd Michelle Baker Turtle
Printmaking
1st Marlee Garrison Grandmas honor
2nd Ashley Langehennig
3rd Kira Sanders Busy Bee
The goat and lambs winners are as follows”
CLASS 1
Lambs
Payton Millams, Chisum FFA
Shanna Bankston, Lamar County 4H
CLASS 2
Allie Oats Lamar County 4H Lambs Riley Essani Chisum FFA Lambs
CLASS 3
Dorothea Saccent Prosper FFA Lambs Annie Moore Prairiland Lambs
CLASS 4
Allie Oats Lamar County 4H Lambs Brantly Holland Chisum Lambs
CLASS 5
Cooper Hunt Lambs Ashley
Manganilla Prosper FFA Lambs
CLASS 6
Cadie Gray Lamar County 4H Lambs
Olivia Robinson Prosper FFA Lambs
CLASS 7
Cooper Hunt Lambs Shanna Bankston Lamar County 4H Lambs CLASS 8
Rylee Blount Red River County 4H Lambs Jessie Smith Rivercrest FFA Lambs
GRAND CHAMPION
Allie Oats, Lamar County 4H
RESERVE CHAMPION
Cooper Hunt
SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP
Allie Oats, Lamar County 4H
JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP
Brantly Holland, Chisum
CLASS 1
Goats
Cadie Gray, Lamar County 4H
Claytie Simpson, Chisum FFA
CLASS 2
Haydon Muss, Lamar County 4H
Laken Dawson, Lamar County 4H
CLASS 3
Cadie Gray, Lamar County 4H
Dylan Wicks, Lamar County 4H
CLASS 4
Claytie Simpson, Chisum FFA
Cadie Gray, Lamar County 4H
CLASS 5
Isabella Stroder, Van Alstyne
Spencer Lewis, Silo 4H
CLASS 6
Laken Dawson, Lamar County 4H
Olivia Robinson, Prosper FFA
CLASS 7
Olivia Robinson, Prosper FFA
Makayla Timm Frisco Heritage
GRAND CHAMPION
Laken Dawson, Lamar County 4H
RESERVE CHAMPION
Olivia Robinson, Prosper FFA
SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP
Laken Dawson, Lamar County 4H
JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP
Claytie Simpson, Chisum FFA
