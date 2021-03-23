The bear is the hardest shot to make, Haley Knox said.
“Everyone is saying he’s the toughest on the course,” said Jim Gould, owner of Deerman’s The 3D Archery.
“It is,” Knox said, emphatically pronouncing both words.
The high school student from Sanger traveled over two hours to reach the Archers for Christ range in Paris on Saturday to shoot in the Deerman’s archery competition, which she has participated in since she was 10. She was joined by 50 other archers this weekend from across Texas at the annual competition, which focuses on a more realistic approach to target practice.
“It reflects hunting, and it’s very lighthearted,” Knox said. “It’s not as competitive.”
Ted Wolboldt, of Longview, said he enjoys the competition as well.
“It’s challenging, and it’s fun,” he said. “I also did badly in the last tournament and want to make up for it.”
The Deerman’s competition focuses on how a hunter would actually approach wildlife, Gould said, with animals set at angles and rings for scoring set to mimic actual anatomy of the target, which features everything from an armadillo to a mule deer. He even has a raccoon sitting in the branches of a tree.
“It’s making people not only think about how far they are (when aiming a shot), but also what angle,” Gould said. “I try to bring all the elements that I can to this tournament.”
In most competitions, targets are set strictly broadside with nothing that might impede a sightline, he said. Gould’s targets are placed behind branches, at angles and with whatever else might challenge someone during hunting season.
“The point is to make you a better hunter,” Gould said. “Animals don’t stand straight.”
For the scoring of the shots, anything outside of vital organs gets negative five points because just like in a real hunting situation, it means the animal can run off.
The highest score of the tournament was earned by Kasey Hearon with 430 in the Rangefinder category. Jason Cave took home first place with 404 in the fixed pins category; Deanna Holladay had 401 in the Jane category. Caleb Ballard had 375 in the traditional category; Knox has 366 in the Youth 17 category; and Austin Holladay had 399 in the Youth 12 category.
This has been a rebuilding year for Gould, who runs the company with his son. Normally they do around 27 tournaments a year from Oklahoma to Texas, Arkansas and Kansas, but they cut it down to just seven this year.
“We decided to focus on the seven shoots in our history that made a profit,” he said. “Maybe we’ll keep it on a small circuit and let the number of people coming to this grow.”
The Archers for Christ will also host its annual ASA Southwest Shootout next month, April 22-25, and it will host the state tournament July 17 and 18, according to the club’s president, Brad King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.