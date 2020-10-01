Although the sun was long gone, it might as well have been daytime at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday. Flashing rides and neon lights illuminated the dark sky as children and families raced around, vying for the best spots in line, and couples threw rings and darts to impress their sweethearts with a prize.
Founded in 1911, the Lamar County Fair Association has been putting on events that bring excitement, awe and joy to Paris for 109 years, and a pandemic can’t stop a well-loved tradition that, for some, is a much-needed break from being cooped up at home due to Covid-19.
“They need some playtime,” said Hailey Roberts, gesturing to her 8-year-old Tansley and 6-year-old Tanner. “We were glad that it was open, because of (coronavirus) we were hoping it would still be open. So we are just glad they can come and ride around.”
As the scent of corn dogs, ribbon fries and chocolate-dipped strawberries wafted through the cool air, Tanner and Tansley couldn’t hold back their excitement for the rides, the bright light bulbs of the ferris wheel swimming in their eyes.
“There’s so many things I love,” Tanner said, jumping up and down. “Like the ferris wheel and the horsey ride… I love everything — but I don’t love the scary things.”
Tansley nodded in agreement. Some rides might have to wait until they’re a little older.
“I’m excited for all the rides, except for some of them I don’t like because they turn upside down,” she said.
Watching from her booth was Crystal Wisdom, a self-proclaimed carnie and lifelong fair-lover. Wisdom was manning the Water Race stand, where excited attendees can compete against each other with water guns to walk away with a prize. Wisdom travels the country with the fair, coming to Paris after a recent six-week stint in South Dakota, and for her, it’s more than just an event. It’s a tradition.
“I like the nostalgia of it. My parents actually ran with the fair before I was born. I was actually born in between spots. My mom used to put me under the counter,” she said, gesturing below where she was standing.
Wisdom said her daughter and husband were also working the fair that night, but added that the fair crew is like an extended family — one that likes to put on a good show wherever they go — and she knows she can trust them.
“It is really the experience,” she said. “It's the family. I can bring my daughter up here and all I have to do is tell somebody ‘Guys, this is my daughter’ So now all the carnies are my lookouts.”
On the other end of the fairgrounds, Christy Poarch waited with her fiancé, William McDonald, for one of the more intimidating rides available.
“I’m excited for that one,” she said, pointing to the Zero Gravity ride, which uses centrifugal force to pin riders up against the cylindrical walls, while tilting them for a whirling view of the fairgrounds.
Poarch said the fair was a welcome escape from the mundanity of Covid-bound home life.
“It’s amazing, not being stuck in the house,” she said. “It feels more normal”
In addition to games, rides, a petting zoo and all the delicious fried food known to man, Wednesday night’s festivities included a performance by Mix Society, in which the band infused soulful elements into country tunes like “Wagon Wheel,” and rocked out to “Redbone” by Childish Gambino. Fans clapped along as their sound echoed off the walls of the stage, cheering on the local band.
There’s still time to join in the fun, as the fair will continue through Saturday night at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds until 11:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.