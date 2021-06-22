Paris ISD will be working with a $42.3 million budget for the upcoming school year following unanimous action by its Board of Trustees on Monday.
Trustees approved the full budget, which includes the Maintenance & Operations, Interest & Sinking and Food Service budgets, after opening a brief public hearing, during which no one from the public spoke. M&O is the largest portion of the overall budget at $37 million, and it includes roughly $31 million in salaries, business manager Tish Holleman said. Salaries will be 72.7% of the overall budget.
“So, we are spot on in line with what everybody’s payroll is in a school district,” Holleman said.
The budget also includes the cost of a new bus, which Holleman said was promised to Board President George Fisher a long time ago, and a contribution to employee insurance in the same amount as the current fiscal year. Holleman requested, and received, a separate approving vote on the insurance contribution following a lengthy discussion about it.
Holleman said the district has always told employees that as long as it could cover 100% of an employee’s insurance premium it would do so, but this year that won’t be the case. The district received word that insurance premiums would be rising $31 per month per participating employee. For Paris ISD, that equates to a roughly $186,000 increase in insurance premiums.
Holleman said district officials landed on offering the same amount to employees for the upcoming fiscal year as is already offered because it’s already more than what the district is required to pay toward employee premiums.
Trustee Clifton Fendley sought a way to help cover the increase, including potentially increasing the amount toward the district’s lowest contribution, currently $347, to entice employees to move toward that plan. The upcoming year is the second year the district will offer that plan, and given this year’s drop in state funding coupled with the unknowns that come with a lack of data beyond one year on the new plan, Holleman said it would be best for the district to pause increasing its contribution for one year so it can gather more information.
Open enrollment for employees will begin in mid July and end 30 days later in mid to late August. Changes will take effect Sept. 1.
Also during financial discussion, Holleman told trustees that energy management strategies implemented by Performance Services in 2019 continue to save the district tens of thousands of dollars a month. She pointed to the district’s electric bill for April this year, which was roughly $36,000. While that’s up $6,000 from the same month last year when the district was mostly shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s down considerably from the $56,000 bill from April 2019, Holleman said.
Trustees on Monday also approved the final one-year extension for its custodial services contract with AHI. The district pays 0.1113 cents per square foot, so the only increase in the contract is to cover the additional square footage at Paris Junior High School and Crockett Intermediate School now that construction on their additions is complete. That will increase the contract $1,068, Holleman said.
As for district enrollment, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon said there were 3,717 students on the last day of school. That’s down 200 from the 2019-20 school year, and district officials are hoping those students will return now that the pandemic rules over schools are removed. For the upcoming school year, masks will be optional and school districts will only be required to report Covid-19 cases to their local health district rather than having to quarantine an entire classroom, Superintendent Paul Jones said. Remote learning also will not be an option in the next school year.
Jones also noted the district had 492 transfer students who chose Paris ISD for their education. Lamar County has one of the most competitive educational environments with three school districts sharing a zip code, and Paris ISD wants to be the school of choice, he said.
Trustees also honored Mihir Pankaj for his service to the district as Place 4 trustee and installed his replacement, Mandeep Chatha-Homer, who will hold the seat until the next election.
