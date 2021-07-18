The Arthur Family Remembrance Walk allowed participants to not only reflect on the history of Paris, but also to join in the spirit of acknowledging past wrongs and moving forward to do better.
“We had a really good turnout,” said Melinda Watters, an organizer. “Probably 30 people were there. The mood was very peaceful and positive and hopeful. It was very much what we were hoping for.”
The memorial walk started at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, hosted by the Community Remembrance Coalition of Paris, to remember the lynching of two Black brothers, Herman and Irving Arthur, in Paris 101 years ago.
John Hodges, an ancestor of Watters’, and his son, William, were killed in an exchange of gunfire when the two appeared for the second time at the Arthur home to threaten the family about a debt owed and about any thoughts of leaving the farm. Scared for their lives, the brothers fled to Oklahoma, but were returned to the Lamar County Jail.
A lynching mob broke into the jail, tied them to a flagpole, then burned their bodies and dragged them through the Black neighborhood.
For Saturday’s remembrance walk, Pastor Gary Savage of Mt. Pisgah Baptist gave the invocation, the Rev. Rob Spencer of First United Methodist of Paris gave the introduction, Watters gave the family history of the event, Dr. Shay Bills with St. Paul Baptist shared steps of hope, and Spencer gave directions for the walk and the benediction. The route was about a quarter mile and led through where at least one of the brothers’ bodies was dragged by the mob.
“I think it’s important for us to honor our past,” Spencer said after the walk, “and this is a story that has been swept under the rug.”
In his message to the crowd at the walk, Spencer said he believes the community needs to remember and acknowledge what happened so that it can move forward and do better in the future.
“Stories of what happened are like hidden wounds that need to be exposed and remembered so that real healing can come to our community. If we don’t attempt to truly remember, even the dark parts of our past, we cannot begin to understand the nature of the harm,” he said. “We must remember so that we can have a full reckoning that brings with it the greatest opportunity for healing.”
In his remarks, he quoted Isabel Wilkerson, the first Black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize, where she said, “Radical empathy means putting in the work to educate oneself and to listen with a humble heart to understand another’s experience from their perspective, not as we imagine we would feel.”
The event is part of a greater goal through the coalition to get a marker placed on the fairgrounds acknowledging the history of what happened. The coalition is working with the Equal Justice Initiative to get one put in place. Part of that work includes creating greater awareness and engagement in the community.
“The next step is to submit a formal request to the Equal Justice Initiative to receive a historical marker with the names of existing and new coalition members, as well as a Community Remembrance Project pledge,” Watters said. “Though we have been in communication with the E.J.I. for the past year, they have recently formalized the process, and we will continue to take steps forward with others in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.